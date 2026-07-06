The World Cup last-16 fixture against Mexico and England has everyone talking, including one of Mexico’s top goal scorers of all time, Jared Borgetti - but he's not impressed.

The nail-biting match which was delayed for an hour due to weather conditions, saw The Three Lions progress to the quarter-finals with a 3-2 win over the World Cup co-hosts.

Two of the goals scored, one for each team, were via penalties, with England's Jude Bellingham sending the crowd wild, as he scored two goals within two minutes.

Mexico manager Javier Aguirre, who announced his resignation at the end of the game, was left heartbroken by the loss. It marked the team's third ever competitive loss Azteca Stadium.

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“I would have liked to say goodbye to my people with a victory – for everyone to be satisfied. It hurts. It hurts a lot…" he said.

Aguirre also said he 'couldn't fault his team' and that they were a 'great team' and 'wished England well' for the remainder of the tournament, as they take on Norway in the quarter-final this weekend.

Mexico manager Javier Aguirre was left heartbroken by the loss (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

However former Mexico soccer legend Borgetti, who retired from soccer 16 years ago, didn't feel the same, as he spoke out after the match.

"I’m sad and I’m angry because it wasn’t more," he told ESPN.

On why he felt 'angry,' the retired footballer responded: "Because I believe Mexico deserved more.

"We were ready for more. Sometimes things don’t work out like you want them to, how you’ve planned them to and I believe sometimes it’s a little bit of luck, no?

"Look at all the attempts. There are some who sometimes get a lot despite not doing a lot," he said, before saying Thomas Tuchel's team 'didn't deserve the win'.

Borgetti then said his country's team 'could have done more, needed to do more and deserved more'.

The England team celebrated their historic win (Photo by Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

“England, despite it not being their great match, won the match, without even knowing how," he added.

Despite their fans having full face, the odds were stacked against England for multiple reasons.

First off, the Mexican fans received backlash after videos of them setting off fireworks and honking their horns outside the England squad's hotel surfaced on social media.

Many believed this was an attempt to 'wake the players up' and disturb their sleep ahead of the big game.

Elsewhere, many worried about how The Three Lions would cope with the high altitude at the Azteca.

According to Al Jazeera, the pitch at the Azteca is 2,240 meters above sea level, which means that the air is thinner and makes breathing difficult.

However, they pulled through and are raring to go against Norway!

Following Mexico's heartbreak, we take a look back at all the scores from the 2026 World Cup so far...

2026 World Cup results so far

Sunday 5 July

Round of 16 - Match 91: Brazil vs Norway, 1-2

Round of 16 - Match 92: Mexico vs England, 2-3

Saturday 4 July

Round of 16 - Match 90: Canada vs Morocco, 0-3

Round of 16 - Match 89: Paraguay vs France, 0-1

Friday July 3

Round of 32 - Match 88: Australia vs Egypt, 1-1 (2-4 on penalties)

Round of 32 - Match 86: Argentina vs Cabo Verde, 3-2

Round of 32 - Match 87: Colombia vs Ghana, 1-0

Thursday July 2

Round of 32 - Match 84: Spain vs Austria, 3-0

Round of 32 - Match 83: Portugal vs Croatia, 2-1

Round of 32 - Match 85: Switzerland vs Algeria, 2-0

Wednesday, July 1

Round of 32 - Match 80: England vs DR Congo, 2-1

Round of 32 - Match 82: Belgium vs Senegal, 3-2

Round of 32 - Match 81: USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovnia, 2-0

Tuesday, June 30

Round of 32 - Match 78: Mexico vs Ecuador, 2-0

Round of 32 - Match 77: France vs Sweden, 3-0

Round of 32 - Match 79: Ivory Coast vs Norway, 2-1

Monday, June 29

Round of 32 - Match 76: Brazil vs Japan, 2-1

Round of 32 - Match 74: Germany vs Paraguay, 1-1 (4-3)

Round of 32 - Match 75: Netherlands vs Morocco, 1-1 (3-2)

Sunday, June 28

Round of 32 - Match 73: South Africa vs Canada, 1-0

Saturday, June 27

Group L: Panama vs England, 2-0

Group L: Croatia vs Ghana, 2-1

Group K: Colombia vs Portugal, 0-0

Group K: DR Congo vs Uzbekistan, 3-1

Group J: Algeria vs Austria, 3-3

Group J: Jordan vs Argentina, 3-1

Friday, June 26

Group I: Norway vs France, 4-1

Group I: Senegal vs Iraq, 5-0

Group H: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia, 0-0

Group H: Uruguay vs Spain, 1-0

Group G: New Zealand vs Belgium, 5-1

Group G: Egypt vs Iran, 1-1

Thursday, June 25

Group E: Ivory Coast vs Curacao, 2-0

Group E: Ecuador vs Germany, 2-1

Group F: Japan vs Sweden, 1-1

Group F: Tunisia vs Netherlands, 3-1

Group D: Turkey vs USA, 3-2

Group D: Paraguay vs Australia, 0-0

Wednesday, June 24

Group B: Switzerland vs Canada, 2-1

Group B: Qatar vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3-1

Group C: Scotland vs Brazil, 3-0

Group C: Morocco vs Haiti, 4-2

Group A: Mexico vs Czech Republic,3-0

Group A: South Africa vs South Korea, 1-0

Tuesday, June 23

Group K: Portugal vs Uzbekistan, 5-0

Group L: England vs Ghana, 0-0

Group L: Panama vs Croatia, 1-0

Group K: Colombia vs DR Congo, 1,0

Monday, June 22

Group G: New Zealand vs Egypt, 1-3

Group I: France vs Iraq, 3-0

Group I: Norway vs Senegal, 3-2

Group J: Argentina vs Austria, 2-0

Group J: Algeria vs Jordan, 2-1

Sunday, June 21

Group H: Uruguay vs Cape Verde, 2-2

Group H: Spain vs Saudi Arabia, 4-0

Group G: Belgium vs Iran, 0-0

Group G: New Zealand vs Egypt, 1-3

Saturday, June 20

Group E: Germany vs Ivory Coast, 2-1

Group E: Ecuador vs Curaçao, 0-0

Group F: Netherlands vs Sweden, 5-1

Group F: Tunisia vs Japan, 0-4

Friday, June 19

Group C: Brazil vs Haiti, 3-0

Group C: Scotland vs Morocco, 0-1

Group D: Turkey vs Paraguay, 0-1

Group D: USA vs Australia, 2-0

Thursday, June 18

Group A: Czech Republic vs South Africa, 1-1

Group B: Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, 4-1

Group B: Canada vs Qatar, 6-0

Group A: Mexico vs South Korea, 1-0

Wednesday, June 17

Group K: Portugal vs DR Congo, 1-1

Group L: England vs Croatia, 4-2

Group L: Ghana vs Panama, 1-0

Group K: Uzbekistan vs Colombia, 1-3

Tuesday, June 16

Group I: France vs Senegal, 3-1

Group I: Iraq vs Norway, 1-4

Group J: Argentina vs Algeria, 3-0

Group J: Austria vs Jordan, 3-1

Monday, June 15

Group H: Spain vs Cabo Verde, 0-0

Group G: Belgium vs Egypt, 1-1

Group H: Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay, 1-1

Group G: Iran vs New Zealand, 2-2

Sunday, June 14

Group E: Germany vs Curacao, 7-1

Group F: Netherlands vs Japan, 2-2

Group E: Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, 1-0

Group F: Sweden vs Tunisia, 5-1

Saturday, June 13

Group B: Qatar vs Switzerland, 1-1

Group C: Brazil vs Morocco, 1-1

Group C: Haiti vs Scotland, 0-1

Group D: Australia vs Turkey, 2-0

Friday, June 12

Group B: Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, 1-1

Group D: USA vs Paraguay, 4-1

Thursday, June 11

Group A: Mexico vs South Africa, 2-0

Group A: South Korea vs Czech Republic, 2-1