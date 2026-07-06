President Donald Trump has revealed his thoughts on the divisive England vs Mexico match at the World Cup yesterday, which saw the Brits take the victory with a 3-2 win.

While the world watched with varying degrees of interest as England took on Mexico at their home grounds at the hellish Azteca Stadium yesterday (July 5), it appears that the POTUS was also glued to the television during the live event.

Considering Mexico had only lost two out of their 89 competitive games at the high-altitude venue, it seemed that the national England team were not in a great position from the get-go.

But that wasn’t the case.

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When it came down to it, England triumphed 3-2, which means that Mexico has now lost three times in 90 home games, and has just felt its first World Cup loss.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham helped take England to victory last night, with President Trump having some words for the sportsmen (Yuri CORTEZ / AFP via Getty Images)

While Englishmen and women around the world celebrated the win, it appears that so did Trump, and he had his own thoughts on the team’s performance.

Namely, that of England's captain Harry Kane, who scored the final goal and set up the second.

Jude Bellingham had scored two goals in the space of 98 seconds before Mexico got in with their goals, equalling things out in a tense moment.

But thanks to Kane, the team have made it to the next round.

Almost as soon as Kane had scored, Trump was quick to post on his social media platform, Truth Social, praising the sportsman.

He wrote: “Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player!!!”





Kane, at the time of the post, was busy jumping on the pitch with his team and screaming Oasis’ Wonderwall, causing him to lose his voice.

Trump hasn’t been publicly much of a football fan, however, when it comes to the World Cup, he has been pretty active in following events - even stepping when he disagrees with Fifa rules.

The USA soccer team saw top goal scorer Folarin Balogun, 25, being sent off during their win over Bosnia-Herzegovina. Usually, this means that the player should miss their next fixture, at a minimum.

However, the rule was overturned after Trump personally took matters into his own hands to fight for the player’s case, which now means he’ll be able to play Belgium tonight with the rest of his team.

England are going to the quarter finals of the 2026 World Cup (Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The president responded to the change on Truth Social, where he wrote: “Thank you to Fifa for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”

Anyway, while Kane delivered the historic win for England, and it's clear that he's been on form during the tournament. But there are a lot of other players who have also been instrumental in their team's success.

UNILAD previously contacted the White House for comment.

All-time World Cup top scorers

Lionel Messi - Argentina

Messi takes the top spot (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Number of goals: 20

World Cups: Six - 2006 (one goal), 2010 (no goals), 2014 (four goals), 2018 (one goal), 2022 (seven goals), 2026 (seven goals at time of writing)

Number of matches played: 30

Kylian Mbappé - France

Mbappé has already scored a number of goals in this year's tournament (Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Number of goals: 19

World Cups: Three - 2018 (four goals), 2022 (eight goals), 2026 (seven goals at time of writing)

Number of matches played: 19

Miroslav Klose - Germany

He's now the head coach of FC Nürnberg (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Number of goals: 16

World Cups: Four - 2002 (five goals), 2006 (five goals), 2010 (four goals), 2014 (two goals)

Number of matches played: 24

Ronaldo - Brazil

Ronaldo won his first World Cup aged 17 (Pressefoto Ulmer\ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Number of goals: 15

World Cups: Four - 1994 (no goals), 1998 (four goals), 2002 (eight goals), 2006 (three goals)

Number of matches played: 19

Harry Kane - England

Kane is England's top goal scorer (Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Number of goals: 14

World Cups: Three - 2018 (six goals), 2022 (two goals), 2026 (six goals at time of writing)

Number of matches played: 16

Gerd Müller - West Germany

Müller is considered to be one of the best strikers in history (-/AFP via Getty Images)

Number of goals: 14

World Cups: Two - 1970 (10 goals), 1974 (four goals)

Number of matches played: 13

Just Fontaine - France

Fontaine being held by his team mates in 1958 (Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

Number of goals: 13

World Cups: One - 1958

Number of matches played: Six

Pelé - Brazil

Pelé won three World Cups with Brazil (Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Number of goals: 12

World Cups: Four - 1958 (six goals), 1962 (one goal), 1966 (one goal), 1970 (four goals)

Number of matches played: 14

Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal

Siuuu (Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Number of goals: 11

World Cups: Six - 2006 (one goal), 2010 (one goal), 2014 (one goal), 2018 (four goals), 2022 (one goal), 2026 (three goals at time of writing)

Number of matches played: 26

Jürgen Klinsmann - West Germany/Germany

He helped West Germany win the 1990 World Cup (Simon Bruty/Allsport/Getty Images)

Number of goals: 11

World Cups: Three - 1990 (three goals), 1994 (five goals), 1998 (three goals)

Number of matches played: 17