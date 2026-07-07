The largest World Cup we have ever seen is quickly approaching the final stages, but with 48 teams it’s difficult to keep up.

Whether you call the beautiful game football or soccer, all eyes have been firmly cast on North America since the opening game where Mexico cruised to a 2-0 victory against a nine-men South Africa, on June 11.

Since then, the only thing that has been more relentless than Argentina’s Lionel Messi, has been the continued stream of games - with an incredible 94 fixtures played to date with no respite.

After a staggering 275 goals scored - which averages out at 2.93 goals per game, the highest average of any World Cup since 1970, there’s been 38 teams sent packing and just nine teams remain.

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Now, as tomorrow marks the first day in which a fixture won’t be played, we have a look at just how well each country has done - ranking them by the total points they would have accumulated across the tournament so far (three for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss) using goal difference as the ultimate tie-breaker.

Its tears for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal... (Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Still in the tournament

1. France (5-0-0, GD +12, in quarter-finals)

France are the clear favorites, they’ve got quality throughout the squad and it shows. Up top they’ve got Ballon D’or winner Ousmane Dembele, Bayern Munich ace Michel Olise and Kylian Mbappe - who looks like a man possessed.

Of course, France lost against Argentina in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where Mbappe became the first played ever to net a hattrick in the World Cup final and not lift the trophy.

Despite having already lifted the Jules Rimet back in 2018, he’s back with vengeance as the Real Madrid forward has a legacy to build - one that has been overshadowed by Messi for far too long.

They scraped through a rather unsavory match against Paraguay in the round of 16, beating the South American side 1-0, and have booked themselves a quarter-final date with Morocco on Thursday (July 9).

France are the tournament favorites and it's showing! (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

2. Argentina (5-0-0, GD +9, in quarter-finals)

The reigning champions are still in the hunt to defend their crown, but they were almost on the wrong end of a historic giant-killing.

They barely scraped by against Cape Verde, narrowly avoiding what would have easily been the biggest upset in World Cup history.

The African debutants took them all the way to extra time before a deflected 111th-minute winner broke their hearts.

Of course, you can't talk about this Argentina side without mentioning the absolute magic of Lionel Messi.

The legendary forward continues to rewrite the history books, boasting a record-extending streak of scoring in eight consecutive World Cup games.

He is also the first person to score 20 goals at the World Cup across the five tournaments he's been to.

They will face one of either Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-final round as Messi looks to add one final fairy tale chapter to his legacy.

Could Lionel Messi help Argentina take the victory again? (Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

3. Spain (4-1-0, GD +9, in quarter-finals)

The European champions showed their class last time out in the round of 16 as Mikel Merino slipped it past Diogo Costa in the 91st minute to send Portugal, and Cristiano Ronaldo, packing.

Spain suffered a shock round of 16 exit following a penalty shootout with Morocco four years ago, but this time around they look a tough side to break down.

For the first time in history, there are no Real Madrid players representing Spain, but that hasn’t mattered. It’s a bold choice but one that seems to be paying off for Luis de la Fuente.

They face Belgium in the quarter-finals on Friday.

4. England (4-1-0, GD +6, in quarter-finals)

Is ‘football coming home’? England are still dreaming of international success, largely thanks to the world-class brilliance of Harry Kane and Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham.

The Three Lions were pushed to their absolute limits in the round of 16 during a thrilling clash against co-hosts Mexico.

Despite going down to ten men after Jarell Quansah’s red card, England bravely held on to secure an iconic 3-2 victory at the Azteca.

Could Germany’s Thomas Tuchel become the first foreign manager to win the World Cup for another nation?

They will face Norway in a quarter-final clash on Saturday.

Could Harry Kane bring it home for England this summer? (Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

5. Norway (4-0-1, GD +3, in quarter-finals)

The ultimate dark horses of this tournament have shocked the world, pulling off an incredible 2-1 victory to knock out heavyweights Brazil.

That win was powered by none other than Erling Haaland, who has officially become his nation's leading World Cup goalscorer.

The Manchester City talisman is in peak form, terrorizing defenses and spearheading a truly historic run for his country.

But it is not just their ruthless clinical edge on the pitch that has caught everyone's attention in this tournament.

Fans have fallen in love with the incredible 'viking row' celebration that the Norwegian squad has proudly sported after their big wins.

They will need all that warrior spirit on Saturday as they prepare for a monumental quarter-final clash against England.

6. Belgium (3-2-0, GD +8, in quarter-finals)

The Red Devils are proving their famous 'golden generation' isn't finished just yet, making one final push for the ultimate World Cup trophy.

This tournament will be the absolute last dance for many of their veteran superstars, and they are certainly making it count.

They recently outclassed USA in a dominant 4-1 victory, sending the co-hosts packing despite being embroiled in a massive off-pitch scandal.

The match buildup was overshadowed by massive controversy after President Donald Trump intervened, successfully lobbying FIFA to overturn a red card for American striker Folarin Balogun.

They will now face Spain in a mouth-watering quarter-final clash as they look to finally secure their first-ever World Cup.

President Donald Trump lobbied FIFA to lift Folarin Balogun's red-card ban, sparking fierce global backlash over political interference (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

7. Morocco (3-2-0, GD +6, in quarter-finals)

Morocco started their campaign with a massive statement, battling to a hard-fought draw against tournament heavyweights Brazil.

The North African side then caused a huge upset by knocking out the Netherlands, before effortlessly dismantling co-hosts Canada in a ruthless 3-0 victory.

They also arrived at this tournament full of confidence as the reigning AFCON champions, following a highly controversial final where Senegal walked off the pitch.

They look like a team that have been playing together for years and could seriously trip France up in the quarter-finals.

8. Switzerland (3-1-0, GD +6, in round of 16)

Switzerland comfortably advanced from their group completely unbeaten, picking up impressive victories over Canada and Bosnia alongside a tense draw against Qatar.

Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye helped the Murat Yakin’s side breeze past Algeria as they both scored in the 2-0 win.

They face Colombia tonight in the round of 16 tie, and if they win they will set up a monumental knockout clash against Lionel Messi's Argentina.

9. Colombia (3-1-0, GD +4, in round of 16)

Colombia recently secured their spot in the round of 16 after eliminating Ghana in a tense 1-0 victory at Kansas City Stadium.

Despite having a stunning second-half goal ruled out for a marginal offside, Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz remained an absolute menace throughout the clash.

Ultimately, it was Jhon Arias who scored the decisive volley in the 14th minute to send the Black Stars packing.

Having already proven they are a major threat, Colombia face Switzerland in the final round of 16 fixture, with the winner booking a date with the reigning world champions in the quarter-finals.

The World Cup dream is over for team USA (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Eliminated

10. Mexico (4-0-1, GD +7, eliminated in round of 16)

11. Brazil (3-1-1, GD +6, eliminated in round of 16)

12. United States (3-0-2, GD +3, eliminated in round of 16)

13. Netherlands (2-2-0, GD +6, eliminated in round of 32)

14. Portugal (2-2-1, GD +5, eliminated in round of 16)

15. Germany (2-1-1, GD +6, eliminated in round of 32)

16. Canada (2-1-2, GD +3, eliminated in round of 16)

17. Ivory Coast (2-0-2, GD +1, eliminated in round of 32)

18. Egypt (1-3-1, GD +1, eliminated in round of 16)

19. Croatia (2-0-2, GD -1, eliminated in round of 32)

20. Japan (1-2-1, GD +3, eliminated in round of 32)

21. Australia (1-2-1, GD 0, eliminated in round of 32)

22. Paraguay (1-2-2, GD -3, eliminated in round of 16)

23. DR Congo (1-1-2, GD 0, eliminated in round of 32)

24. Ghana (1-1-2, GD -1, eliminated in round of 32)

25. Ecuador (1-1-2, GD -2, eliminated in round of 32)

26. South Africa (1-1-2, GD -2, eliminated in round of 32)

27. Sweden (1-1-2, GD -3, eliminated in round of 32)

28. Austria (1-1-2, GD -3, eliminated in round of 32)

Mexico bowed out in the round of 16 after a rallying display against England (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

29. Bosnia & Herzegovina (1-1-2, GD -3, eliminated in round of 32)

30. Algeria (1-1-2, GD -4, eliminated in round of 32)

31. Senegal (1-0-3, GD +1, eliminated in round of 32)

32. Iran (0-3-0, GD 0, eliminated in group stage)

33. Cape Verde (0-3-1, GD -1, eliminated in round of 32)

34. South Korea (1-0-2, GD -1, eliminated in group stage)

35. Turkey (1-0-2, GD -2, eliminated in group stage)

36. Scotland (1-0-2, GD -3, eliminated in group stage)

37. Uruguay (0-2-1, GD -1, eliminated in group stage)

38. Saudi Arabia (0-2-1, GD -4, eliminated in group stage)

39. Czech Republic (0-1-2, GD -4, eliminated in group stage)

40. New Zealand (0-1-2, GD -6, eliminated in group stage)

41. Qatar (0-1-2, GD -8, eliminated in group stage)

42. Curacao (0-1-2, GD -8, eliminated in group stage)

43. Panama (0-0-3, GD -4, eliminated in group stage)

44. Jordan (0-0-3, GD -5, eliminated in group stage)

45. Haiti (0-0-3, GD -6, eliminated in group stage)

46. Uzbekistan (0-0-3, GD -9, eliminated in group stage)

47. Tunisia (0-0-3, GD -10, eliminated in group stage)

48. Iraq (0-0-3, GD -11, eliminated in group stage)