Argentina has unveiled an 85-foot tall statue of Lionel Messi, but the designer has faced backlash after one user claimed it's the 'worst sports statue ever'.

He's largely viewed as one of the best soccer players to ever walk the earth, but many have raised questions regarding what the 'architect was thinking' when he designed the new statue, which has been erected (pardon the pun) in Patagonia on June 16.

The statue depicts the player kneeling with one arm raised in an apparent goal celebration - but it's the positioning of the World Cup trophy that has got people talking.

Aldo Beroisa, the man behind the art, told the Associated Press: "He is Argentina’s natural ambassador. For me, it was very important, not only as an artist but as an Argentine."

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And while the sentiment is obviously extremely wholesome and patriotic, many couldn't help but see how a World Cup trophy placed in front of his crotch was a questionable move.

But speaking with UNILAD, creator of the statue, Aldo Beroisa, defended his design.

He said: "The statue is not finished yet - it still needs the pants and legs."

One suggested it's the 'worst sports statue' of all time. (Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Beroisa added: "The original idea was for the trophy to be held in Messi's hand. However, during the development of the project and following calculations carried out by the engineers, it was determined that, due to the strong winds that are characteristic of our city, that location was not the safest.

"For this reason, and with structural stability and public safety as the top priorities, it was decided to relocate the trophy."

But users online did not hold back.

"Messi officially has the worst sports statue ever," one wrote on X.

Argentina unveiled a massive 85-foot tall Lionel Messi statue in Patagonia for the World Cup pic.twitter.com/hPnEWnS4CV — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) June 25, 2026

While another added: "What was the architect thinking?"

A third simply said: "Come on man - it looks bad from every angle."

And a fourth questioned: "Couldn’t they make him hold the World Cup trophy instead?"

"Like what was the thought process behind the design?," said another.

Many claimed the statue 'looks bad' from 'every angle'. (@SkySportsNews‬)

While one simply claimed it 'should have remained a thought'.

Unlike many things in soccer these days, there was no billionaire funding behind the monument - the statue, which many are far from impressed with, cost the city around $130,000.

The statue is the tallest ever built to honour Messi, surpassing the 70ft one that was erected in Kolkata last December, before it was taken down last month for safety reasons.

The monument was removed because it was deemed a hazard after swaying in the wind.

Meanwhile, France are the favorites to win the World Cup this year, though followed closely by reigning champions Argentina, for whom Messi has scored 123 goals during his international career.

The Argentine legend turned 39 years old on Wednesday (June 24), two days after making more World Cup history by breaking former Germany striker Miroslav Klose's all-time tournament goal record with his 17th and 18th goals in a 2-0 win over Austria.

UNILAD have reached out to Aldo Beroisa for comment.