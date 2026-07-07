Some players at the World Cup have opted for an unusual fashion choice while on the pitch.

If you've been watching the World Cup lately you may have noticed one slightly unusual thing about the players' attire.

Several members of England's squad have been observed taking part in this, including Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Kyle Walker have all been observed doing it.

This is cutting holes in their footwear before taking to the pitch in a match.

Advert

Many of them do it to the backs of their socks, making it almost look like the socks have split open at the back.

But this isn't the result of the socks wearing out from the players constantly running up and down the pitch, it's actually on purpose.

Some players cut holes in their socks (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

One theory is that it's to protect the players' calf muscles.

This is because the socks may sometimes become too tight, so players cut a hole in them to provide a little relief from that tension during a high stakes match.

And in fairness, if you're constantly running, jogging, and dribbling then you need to be as nimble as possible, and being constricted by your socks is no good at all.

It might seem ridiculous, but at such high levels even small things might make a difference.

But it's not just socks which players seem to be cutting holes in either, as some have even been spotted sporting shoes with the heels cut out.

While shoes are not quite so common as socks, it's still something that people have picked up on.

And no, proudly wearing garments with holes cut in isn't some long-running reference to Regina George from the film Mean Girls.

Others take it further and cut holes in their shoes (Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Well, if you've ever worn a new pair of shoes while running or walking a long way, you'll be familiar with how they can sometimes rub or bite certain parts of your feet, especially at the heel.

So, some people have theorized that players simply cut out the part of the boot which is most likely to rub their feet during a match, because no-one wants to be representing their country at the World Cup with blisters.

One user took to social media, suggesting it is 'to relieve pressure on the Achilles/heel and avoid blisters.'

There's also a health condition called 'Haglund’s Heel', also known as 'pump bump' according to Cleveland Clinic, which can be particularly uncomfortable when you're wearing tight-fitting shoes like trainers.