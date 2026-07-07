Former Mr USA bodybuilder details extreme weight gain that saw him rip through 5XL clothes
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Former Mr USA bodybuilder details extreme weight gain that saw him rip through 5XL clothes

After achieving his dream, ex-Mr USA Nick Trigili ballooned in weight and ripped his 5XL clothes

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Topics: Mental Health, Fitness, US News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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