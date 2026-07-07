A 21-year-old influencer known as DreamDoll Brii has been shot dead in a targeted Florida attack, in which two others were also injured, with one in a 'critical' condition.

Brianna Johnson is thought to have been leaving a party in Florida with two other people, who are yet to be identified, shortly after their July 4 celebrations, when their green Lamborghini was targeted by gunshots.

Police reported that 'all three individuals' in the vehicle had been shot, but the influencer's family confirmed that the 21-year-old had tragically passed away, as they posted tributes.

They were rushed to Miramar Regional Hospital, where Johnson was pronounced dead.

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Authorities noted that the car was shot at more than a dozen times, as the SUV proceeded to crash into a nearby house as the driver lost control.

Police said that the shooting happened as two men and one woman were heading westbound on Sunshine Boulevard.

Between Instagram and TikTok, the star had more than 450,000 followers.

The 21-year-old influencer was shot dead during the attack shortly after her July 4 celebrations. (@dreamdoll_brii/Instagram)

Speaking in a press conference about the attack, Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said: "This is no way to wake up on a Sunday morning; it's a chaotic scene.

"Hearing multiple shots in the middle of the night or in the wee hours of the morning, it's disturbing. At this point, we don't believe there is a bigger picture with regards to the neighborhood being in danger, but certainly, they targeted this particular car for some reason."

There is now an active investigation into the triple shooting.

While officials noted that the attack 'sounds and feels like a targeted shooting', they warned that it is still 'too early to tell' the full circumstances.

Police have opened an investigation into the case. (@dreamdoll_brii/Instagram)

"We’re trying to figure out why," Moss added.

One neighbor who witnessed the shooting spoke to NBC6 and said: "There is no reason for that behavior when we’re all trying to come together for some thing as big as 250 years of freedoms, so why do stuff like that?"

Another added: "It's a little nerve wracking for no reason really."

Surveillance footage obtained by authorities appears to show the moment the gunfire broke out, resulting in the heartbreaking death.

Fans have since paid tribute to the social media star, as one wrote: "This can’t be true."

Another added: "Oh my gosh, rest in peace this is so devastating."