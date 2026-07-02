A young girl has been announced to have passed away after trying the controversial ‘Benadryl challenge’ on social media, which sees teenagers and children around the US misusing the allergy medication.

According to reports, the 15-year-old took part in the trend, which has seen popularity soar online, which challenges young people to use the over-the-counter drug diphenhydramine, which is commonly found in things like Benadryl and other medications that function as antihistamines to combat the effects of things like hay fever and other irritants.

Usually, they are taken periodically throughout the day at a low dose.

According to drugs.com, this is usually around 38 to 76 mg orally every 4 to 6 hours as needed.

Advert

However, this new social media trend encourages participants to take much higher amounts, with Drug Free alleging videos say to take as many as 12 tablets at a time, which is approximately 125 mg to 600 mg, depending on the strength of the box.

Benadryl is the focus of a serious online trend (Getty Stock Images)

When it comes to higher figures, this is a serious overdose.

Since the tragedy, the Grantville Police Department have issued a warning to its Facebook page for all parents.

It asks: “Please speak to your children.”

The post goes on to explain the challenge, and its potential dangers as it read: “What is the 'Benadryl Challenge? The challenge urges viewers to take as many as 12 tablets at a time to supposedly induce hallucinations. For perspective, the maximum allowed dose in a 24-hour period is six tablets for children 6 to under 12 years of age and 12 tablets for adults and children over 12 years of age. Taking more than the recommended amount can lead to nausea, seizures or even death.”

When news spread of the challenge and a 13-year-old teenager’s death, Benadryl's former maker Johnson & Johnson spoke out online in 2023 about misusing the medication when the trend first began.





However, the trend is back, leading to the death of 15-year-old, Leah Presson, from Oklahoma.

According to News, Leah had been ‘fighting for life’ after experiencing seizures due to ingesting the medication.

Sadly, her father, Richard Presson, confirmed the teen passed away on June 14.

According to old J&J’s Benadryl website: “The challenge, which involves ingestion of excessive quantities of diphenhydramine, is a dangerous trend and should be stopped immediately. Benadryl products and other diphenhydramine products should only be used as directed by the label. […] Collaboration and education are critical to putting an end to this dangerous misuse. We are working with TikTok and other social platforms to remove content that showcases this behaviour. We will look to partner across industry and with key stakeholders to address this dangerous behaviour.”

UNILAD reached out to Kenvue for comment.