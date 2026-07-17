The US Food and Drug Administration says it has likely identified the source of the parasite outbreak that has caused a record number of Cyclospora infections, and is warning people to avoid eating at Taco Bell restaurants in five US locations.

Nearly 7,000 people have been infected by the parasite, Cyclospora cayetanensis, across the US, with 1,645 of those cases confirmed and more than 5,100 still under investigation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But the FDA has now issued a warning to avoid eating from Taco Bell in five states across the country, after investigating iceberg lettuce supplied to the fast-food restaurant as a likely cause of the Cyclospora outbreak.

Which states has the FDA warned against

According to their report, the restaurant chain should be avoided in the following states: Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.

However, the administration noted that 'additional states may be added to this advisory as more information becomes available'.

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The FDA has urged consumers to avoid eating at Taco Bell restaurants across five US states. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

"Taco Bell is working to stop use of all lettuce implicated by this investigation," they noted.

In a statement with several recommendations, the FDA added: "If you have symptoms of cyclosporiasis, contact your health care provider to report symptoms and receive care, especially if you ate shredded iceberg lettuce in the two weeks before you got sick."

What is Cyclospora?

The illness is an intestinal infection caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis.

The infection spreads through food or water contaminated with feces, and can result in 'severe complications' if not treated properly.

"Most people infected with Cyclospora develop diarrhea, with frequent, bowel movements," the administration noted.

Shredded lettuce has been identified as a possible source by the FDA. (Getty Stock Images)

"Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue."

They added: "Some people who are infected with Cyclospora do not have any symptoms. If not treated, the illness may lead to dehydration and severe complications that may require higher levels of care."

As a precaution, the FDA further noted that it 'has increased screening at the border for products implicated in the outbreak'.

Which states have been most affected?

Michigan has been hit hardest by the outbreak, with 4,312 cases reported as of Thursday, as per the CDC.

The state's health department reported that 102 people have been hospitalized after becoming infected.

UNILAD has previously contacted Taco Bell for comment.