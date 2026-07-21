Shortly after speaking about her new partner, Caspar Jopling for the first time, Olivia Wilde is now opening up further - about her views in the bedroom.

Wilde, who famously dated Harry Styles after her split with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, recently told The Cut about her relationship with art dealer Jopling: “When you’re with someone who’s not in the entertainment industry or isn’t a public figure, I have a sense of, ‘I want to protect this person as much as I can,'" calling it a 'lovely relationship'.

The Cowboys & Aliens star didn't divulge much more than that, but all cards were on the table during her appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast, in which the duo discussed intimate (or not so intimate) topics bed death, and bedroom divorce.

"What did you conclude about how much sex is normal?" Theroux asked Wilde.

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"I think my real conclusion is that no sex is not normal, and that is something that I think a lot of people have mis-... Hmm, sounds very judgemental to say misunderstood," she said, before hesitating on whether to open up more.

Olivia Wilde wasn't holding back on The Louis Theroux Podcast (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Pointing back to her interview with Alex Cooper, on The Call Her Daddy podcast Theroux reminded the Don't Worry Darling actor about comments she made stating that, 'if there's no sex in the relationship it’s not a good sign'.

"It’s not a good sign. It's a roommate. I really think that," she responded.

"Yeah, bed death."

However, Wilde has nothing against sleeping in a different bed to her partner. In fact, she thinks it's 'sexy'.

"I'm intrigued by that," she told Theroux. "You could, you could invite her over in a way that allows for maybe there's a little bit of mystery in there. I think that's interesting," the mother of two added.

That, Theroux revealed, is called 'bedroom divorce,' not to be confused with bed death, which is definitely a 'bad sign,' as per Wilde.

Wilde says she could get behind the idea of a 'bedroom divorce' (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

It's not the only thing the 42-year-old is a fan of in the bedroom, in fact, she admitted to being a fan of 'a long lead up to sex'.

"I do think that there is something kind of tantric about a long lead up to sex that I think that there is a thing that we do when we're dating where we say, 'Let's meet next week, should we have dinner next Thursday?' and it's like, 'Yeah, sure,' and what we're really saying is, like, 'Do you wanna have sex next Thursday?' Wilde explained, saying she enjoys the 'slow build up of anticipation'.

Wilde plays Angela in her new film, The Invite, who is 'unhappily' married to Joe (Seth Rogan). Things take a turn when they invite their mysterious neighbors from upstairs

We're not sure any 'bed death' will be taking place there...



