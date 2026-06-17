Olivia Wilde is opening up about the end of her engagement with Jason Sudeikis.

News of the celebrity couple's split first broke at the end of 2020, as they ended their relationship after a seven year engagement.

It was rumored that the the couple, who share two children together, had split months before it went public. Now, Wilde is opening up on the exact moment the relationship was over.

Sitting down with Alex Cooper on the latest episode of her Call Her Daddy podcast, Wilde said the couple had a 'tense' conversation during her 36th birthday in March 2020 - which was the final straw.

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“Jason and I had been having a rough time for a while. We had a real bumpy ride,” she said.

The Don't Worry Darling actor recalled a conversation she had with her partner in the car on the way home from the bash, in which she asked if he had bought her a present.

Olivia and Jason split in 2020 (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

“He said, ‘What would I get you, Olivia? I don’t know you,'” she recalled.

Wilde admitted that her former partner 'wasn't wrong,' as the couple 'didn't know each other anymore'.

It was then that they realized their long term relationship was over.

“It was f*****g tough,” she said. “It brought us to the place of, ‘OK, this is done, we’re gonna end this.'"

However, due to the timing with the COVID lockdown, the couple continued living together with their children, Otis and Daisy, and Wilde said they were still both 'great f*****g co-parents.'

Wilde is currently promoting her new movie, The Invite, which she said was inspired by the breakdown of her relationship with Sudeikis.

After the split, it was reported that Wilde began dating her Don't Worry Darling co-star, and former One Direction star, Harry Styles. However, the two never publicly commented on this.

Wilde dated Harry Styles after the split (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

During the interview with Cooper, Wilde, 36, who was ten years older than Styles at the time, has broken her silence, commenting on how much it 'upset people'.

"I think it also had a lot to do with the kind of parasocial relationship people have with him which is a burden that is very weighty and not something I envy. He carries it with grace," she said.

Wilde didn't have a bad word to say about the Watermelon Sugar singer though, saying the pair had the 'loveliest relationship'.

While Styles is now dating Zoë Kravitz, Wilde is reportedly dating Caspar Jopling, who is the ex-husband of singer, Ellie Goulding.