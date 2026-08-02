Women claiming they were with Liam Payne in his final hours speak out on what happened before his tragic death

Two women who allege to have spent time with Liam Payne in the lead-up to his death have reportedly spoken out, giving fans greater insight into the singer’s final moments.

On October 16 2024, Payne fell to his death from a third-floor balcony of a hotel he was staying at in Buenos Aires.

Tributes to the One Direction icon were led by his bandmates, including Harry Styles, as well as his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who called the 31-year-old her ‘angel’.

His former partner, Cheryl Cole, with whom he shared son Bear, nine, also released a statement, pleading with the press to ‘have a little dignity’ when it came to reporting on Payne’s death.

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On Sunday (2 August), The Mail on Sunday published a report claiming that two women, named as Aldana Serrano, 32, and Lucila Goitea, 29, were allegedly with the star during his final hours.

One Direction singer Liam Payne died in October 2024 (John Phillips/Getty Images)

It’s reported that the two, described as ‘key witnesses’, were two single mothers living near the Argentinian capital.

The pair, believed to be adult workers, apparently swore under oath that Payne contacted them via WhatsApp on the day of his death.

They arrived at his third-floor room in the CasaSur Palermo Hotel to have consensual sex with him, staying for around two hours, according to the report.

“During our time there, we had sex with him - which was consensual sex - only once, and he wore protection,” one of the women allegedly said.

The Mail on Sunday reported that the women asked to be paid a fee of around £3,700 for their time and work.

However, Payne apparently became irritated when an international ‘wire transfer’ supposedly failed; he asked them if he could use PayPal instead, which they declined.

“We did not and could not download it at the time,” the women said.

Payne then allegedly attempted to offer them his gold Rolex watch, to which they said no as they ‘only wanted money’.

“So he took it and smashed it. He told us he didn’t care about the money. And then he broke the TV; he punched it. He made us understand that he could smash everything because he knew he could pay for it,” Goitea allegedly recalled.

A toxicology report found cocaine in the star's system (Kym Illman/Getty Images)

The report cited that the women eventually left but had to return; Goitea had left her make-up bag and phone charger in Payne’s room.

“We went up to the room with Liam and the bag was on his coffee table. I went to the bathroom and heard him apologising to Aldana. He got down on his knees and apologised for giving us a bad time,” she claimed.

Serrano echoed: “‘He removed his jacket, got on his knees and apologised to me. He asked us to stay and we told him no. He got angry.”

Documents suggest that Goitea and Serrano left Payne’s hotel room in Buenos Aires for a second time at round 4pm.

Payne’s time of death was recorded by officials at 5.07. He fell around 45 feet from the balcony into the hotel’s inner courtyard.

An autopsy disclosed that the ‘Strip That Down’ hitmaker died from ‘polytrauma’.

According to MFF UK, the latter is when ‘a patient has suffered several major injuries, often in road traffic accidents, falls or acts of violence.’

Meanwhile, a toxicology report confirmed that the singer had cocaine in his system at the time of his death.

The UK inquest into his death remains on hold pending the results of an investigation in Argentina.

Payne had been traveling through Argentina with his girlfriend, Katie Cassidy, before his death (Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for BFC)

Prior to his death, Payne had been traveling in Argentina with his partner, Katie Cassidy, 27.

Earlier this week, the influencer announced plans to temporarily remove tattoos she had inked in the wave of her boyfriend’s death.

She explained in a TikTok video that she loved ‘the story and the meaning behind these tattoos’ but that she hated ‘the placement’ of them.

A pair of angel wings on her fingers got blitzed, as did the number ‘4’, as per People Magazine.