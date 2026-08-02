Women claiming they were with Liam Payne in his final hours speak out on what happened before his tragic death
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Women claiming they were with Liam Payne in his final hours speak out on what happened before his tragic death

The One Direction singer died at the age of 31 after falling from an Argentinian hotel balcony in October 2024

Ella Scott

Ella Scott

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Featured Image Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Liam Payne, News

Ella Scott
Ella Scott

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