Terminator 2 child star Edward Furlong looks completely different decades after breakthrough role
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Terminator 2 child star Edward Furlong looks completely different decades after breakthrough role

The actor now lives a sober lifestyle and is celebrating his 49th birthday today (August 2)

Ella Scott

Ella Scott

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Featured Image Credit: CBS via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Entertainment, Film and TV

Ella Scott
Ella Scott

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