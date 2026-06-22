Liam Payne's son’s inheritance has been revealed after the late X Factor contestant’s death was discussed in court.

Former One Direction star Payne, 31, sadly died in November 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

The star, who had been struggling with substance misuse and his mental health in the years prior, was in Argentina to see former bandmember, Niall Horan’s tour, when he passed.

A preliminary coroner's report indicates that the singer died as the result of 'polytrauma', which is concluded as being the result of multiple serious injuries inflicted by his fall from his third-floor balcony room.

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An inquest into his death began in May 2026, which has been issued to understand the full extent of his accident, the contributing factors, and if it could have been prevented.

In light of his case being examined, it has since been revealed that his nine-year-old son is to be the sole beneficiary of his significant fortune.

Liam Payne left his son Bear his entire fortune (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

According to the High Court, Bear will be set to accept £21million ($27m) after probating documents named him as the only person to ‘benefit’ from the monies, per the Sun.

Bear is the only son shared with Payne and former Girls Aloud star Cheryl Tweedy, who met Payne when he was 14 and auditioned for the UK singing show.

The pair went on to confirm their romance some years later in 2016, before splitting two years later.

Per the outlet, Cheryl and music industry lawyer Richard Bray were named in the documents as administrators of Payne’s estate, enabling them to collect and preserve his assets – which Bear can largely access when he turns 18.

However, the new Letters of Administration could see him able to use parts of the estate now.

The assets in question allegedly includes his five-bedroom Chalfont St Giles, Bucks, home.

The couple were together for two years and share a son (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

This is not to be confused with the Miami rental he lived in with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who long has denied being with the singer for his wealth.

The socialite, who appeared on Jay Shetty's podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, previously detailed the last in-person conversation she had with Payne, which she described as both 'chilling' and 'beautiful'.

"On the last day in Argentina my car was in the driveway and we went back into the guest house grabbed my suitcase and we were sitting on the couch and I just kept going on, and on, and on about how much I love him and how much he means to me, and how much I'm going to miss him and that I can't wait for him to already be back in Florida," she shared.

"Because we were starting this new chapter of our life - we just bought a new house, we just got a dog, we just moved to America as well. I mean I was living in England with him for two years, we just moved to my country - it was just all these new beginnings and it was in just such a positive light.

"So I remember sitting there with him and I was going on, and on, and on, and saying to Liam how much I love him."