Perez Hilton's family say he 'can communicate' in new health update after he was rushed to hospital following TikTok livestream
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Perez Hilton's family say he 'can communicate' in new health update after he was rushed to hospital following TikTok livestream

A 911 dispatch call has also shed further details on Hilton's hospitilization

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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