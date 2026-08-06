Warning: This article contains discussion of self-harm which some readers may find distressing.

Perez Hilton's family have shared a further update on the celebrity blogger's condition after being rushed to hospital - one which they say 'has given them hope'.

The 48-year-old, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., was taken to hospital on Tuesday night (August 4) after Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office received reports of 'livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media' in his Florida home.

Shortly after, police released a statement and confirmed support was being provided to his family. Now, the family have shared a further update - confirming Hilton is now able to communicate.

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"We have also been able to confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope," they added in an updated statement.

The update comes following the family's initial statement posted on Wednesday (August 5) in which they said they would provide 'updates if and when' they were able to.

The father's family have shared a new health update (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Perez Hilton's family's new statement in full

At the time of writing, the statement from Hilton's family on his website reads: "Our family wants to once again thank everyone who has reached out with prayers, kind messages, and support for Perez. Your compassionate humanity during this heartbreaking time has meant more than words can express.

"This has been incredibly difficult and emotional for us, made even harder because very little information has been made available to our family. While we continue to wait for further updates, we remain hopeful.

"We have also been able to confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope."

Concluding, the star's family said they ask for 'continued prayers, understanding, and grace,' for Hilton as he 'continues to recover'.

"We will share additional updates as we receive confirmed information and are able to do so. For now, we’re taking things one step at a time and keeping our focus where it belongs, on Perez and his recovery."

They then thanked people for their 'support and compassion,' ending by stressing they were 'so grateful'.

Police were called to Hilton's residence following the livestream (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Before the family broke their silence, a 911 dispatch call disclosed details on Hilton's hospitilization following the livestream.

People reported that officers were called to the house at 6.51pm. At 7.59am, another call said police were responding to an incident involving the 'streamer known as Perez Hilton'.

At 10.41pm, officers requested assistance from the fire department at an 'active police scene', while additional units were asked to be on 'stand by'.

Audio then revealed that the police were able to 'make entry into the house with police' at 11.00pm, and were on the way to the hospital 30 minutes later.

Who is Perez Hilton?

Perez Hilton, real name Mario Lavandeira, is a celebrity gossip columnist, whose pen name is a pun on socialite Paris Hilton.

He launched his website PerezHilton.com in 2004, originally using free WiFi in coffee shops because he couldn’t afford to install an internet connection in his home.

But he became infamous in the Noughties for his controversial coverage of the era’s biggest stars.

He had high-profile friendships with the likes of Lady Gaga, Amanda Bynes and Lindsay Lohan, but other celebs such as Mila Kunis called out what she described as his ‘mean’ coverage.

Hilton appeared on UK reality show Celebrity Big Brother in 2015. He also fronted his own show Perez Hilton Superfan in 2011, with appearances from Katy Perry, Kelly Rowland and Enrique Iglesias.

Writing in his 2020 memoir TMI: My Life in Scandal, Hilton said: “I have a ton of regrets, particularly because I now see that I never needed to be so mean or cruel.

“One of the many things I regret is that I hurt so many people by giving them nasty nicknames, and above all that I was unkind to the children of celebrities.

“I have apologised publicly and privately to dozens of people."

In March 2026, Hilton was hospitalized with sepsis for three weeks from a perforated ulcer and was forced to undergo emergency surgery.

Hilton said that following the experience, he would ‘start taking the kids to church every week’.

Hilton is a single father to three children: Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8.