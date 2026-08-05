Perez Hilton's family break silence after he's rushed to hospital following distressing livestream

Warning: This article contains discussion of self-harm which some readers may find distressing.

Perez Hilton's family have issued a statement following his distressing livestream, after which the 48-year-old was rushed to hospital.

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office received reports that the star was allegedly 'livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media', prompting deputies to attend his home in Florida yesterday evening (August 4).

Hilton's family have now issued a statement on his blog, in which they wrote: "Many of you have reached out with concern for Perez, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers.

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"We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being."

His loved ones added: "We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time.

Hilton's family have now issued a statement following the livestream. (David Becker/Getty Images)

"If and when we are able to share any updates, we will do so with everyone as soon as we can.

"Thank you for your compassion, understanding, and continued support."

Hilton's managers, Dane Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan, told TMZ they were 'aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client'.

They said at that time they had 'not been able to make direct contact, despite ongoing efforts to reach him' and that their 'primary concern is Perez's health and well-being as well as the well-being of his family'.

They added: "Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further. We appreciate everyone’s concern and ask that his privacy be respected during this time."

The star was rushed to hospital following the distressing livestream. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Numerous viewers who were watching the distressing livestream rang 911, which resulted in Hilton being rushed to a local hospital to receive treatment.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said in a statement shared with Variety: "In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication.

"Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public."

Police dispatch audio reviewed by People shows officers spent around four hours attending to Hilton.

They first responded to a callout at 6.51pm. At 10.41pm, they asked for assistance from the fire department, and by 11.30pm they said they were 'en route' to the hospital with Hilton.

Who is Perez Hilton?

Perez Hilton, real name Mario Lavandeira, is a celebrity gossip columnist, whose pen name is a pun on socialite Paris Hilton.

He launched his website PerezHilton.com in 2004, originally using free WiFi in coffee shops because he couldn’t afford to install an internet connection in his home.

But he became infamous in the Noughties for his controversial coverage of the era’s biggest stars.

He had high-profile friendships with the likes of Lady Gaga, Amanda Bynes and Lindsay Lohan, but other celebs such as Mila Kunis called out what she described as his ‘mean’ coverage.

Hilton appeared on UK reality show Celebrity Big Brother in 2015. He also fronted his own show Perez Hilton Superfan in 2011, with appearances from Katy Perry, Kelly Rowland and Enrique Iglesias.

Writing in his 2020 memoir TMI: My Life in Scandal, Hilton said: “I have a ton of regrets, particularly because I now see that I never needed to be so mean or cruel.

“One of the many things I regret is that I hurt so many people by giving them nasty nicknames, and above all that I was unkind to the children of celebrities.

“I have apologised publicly and privately to dozens of people."

In March 2026, Hilton was hospitalized with sepsis for three weeks from a perforated ulcer and was forced to undergo emergency surgery.

Hilton said that following the experience, he would ‘start taking the kids to church every week’.

Hilton is a single father to three children: Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988 Lifeline . You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.