Perez Hilton's family break silence after he's rushed to hospital following distressing livestream
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Perez Hilton's family break silence after he's rushed to hospital following distressing livestream

Police spent around four hours at Hilton's home after receiving calls from concerned fans

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: David Becker/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, US News, Health, Mental Health

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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