Police issue statement after Perez Hilton is rushed to hospital following disturbing TikTok livestream
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Police issue statement after Perez Hilton is rushed to hospital following disturbing TikTok livestream

Hilton's representatives have also released a statement

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Topics: Social Media, TikTok, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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