Police issue statement after Perez Hilton is rushed to hospital following disturbing TikTok livestream

Warning: This article contains discussion of self-harm which some readers may find distressing.

Police have spoken out after Perez Hilton, 48, was hospitalized following an alarming TikTok live stream.

Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office received reports claiming the blogger was allegedly 'livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media,' and were dispatched to his home in Florida.

"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritise de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication," the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

Advert

"Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public."

They confirmed that support was being provided to the family.

Hilton is receiving medical attention in hospital (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed to Rolling Stone that it was Hilton involved in the incident, and the individual was 'safely recovered' and transported to a local hospital. He is now receiving medical attention.

Hilton's representatives, Golden Artists Entertainment, also released a statement, in which they said they were 'aware of the concerning content circulating online regarding their client'.

They said that they had not been able to get in contact with the celebrity blogger, 'despite ongoing efforts to reach him.'

The company then added that their 'primary concern is Perez’s health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family'.

Hilton's account seemingly appears to have been taken down from the platform.

Hilton rose to fame in the early 2000s, launching his celebrity gossip blog, which was later rebranded to PerezHilton.com. He then continued to rise to stardom, starring on multiple TV shows, including Celebrity Big Brother, even gaining his own show, Perez Hilton Superfan.

Perez Hilton rose to fame in the early 2000s (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

Earlier this year, Hilton was rushed to hospital, staying there for three weeks after fighting a 'severe case of sepsis'.

Hilton, who was 47 at the time, took to social media to share the news that he had been given medication, which he didn't say exactly what, after having a bout of the flu. He was on the medication for a whole week, revealing he didn't take it with food, which he claimed led him to develop a stomach ulcer, causing intense stomach pain.

He later revealed that his ulcer had perforated, allowing bacteria into his bloodstream.

"My stupidity landed me in the hospital for 21 days... It was the worst and best thing that's ever happened to me," he said.

"Because I have been taking all of this medication without food for a week, I developed an ulcer then a perforation and then sepsis. People die of sepsis."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.