Doctors have warned about certain common medications which could have serious side effects if taken on an empty stomach.

Medics explained that with some medications it is helpful to eat as this can make the medicine more effective, as well as making it easier for your body to process it.

Dr Blen Tesfu is an internal medicine physician and medical advisor at Welzo, and told the Daily Mail: "Taking your prescription medicine after you eat will help protect your stomach lining and make it easier for your body to tolerate the medication."

The doctor added: "The food in your system serves as an additional barrier against gastrointestinal irritation from the medication."

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But while food can be simply helpful for some medical drugs, for others it is essential in protecting the body from potential side-effects.

Different medications have different requirements (MirageC/Getty)

Dr Tesfu explained: "Additionally, certain medications stimulate stomach acid production in addition to weakening the natural barrier of protection for the stomach.

"When a patient is exposed to both, they have an increased risk of developing internal bleeding or long-term problems with their digestive system."

That can lead to some painful and potentially very serious health complications if a patient has high stomach acid levels for an extended period.

One example of something which can happen in particularly serious cases is that someone might develop a stomach ulcer.

This is a painful sore inside the stomach which can cause pain, and even burst and leak into the stomach, or even more seriously out of the stomach into the abdominal cavity.

Among those affected by this was blogger Perez Hilton, who ended up having a 21-day-long stay in hospital after mistakenly not taking his medications with food.

Always make sure you read the label, even on over-the-counter medicines (Viktoriya Skorikova/Getty)

Hilton, 47 took to social media to share the news that he had been given medication, which he didn't say exactly what, after having a bout of the flu.

He took the medicine for full week, saying that he never actually took it with food.

The blogger claimed that taking the medication without eating first led to him developing a stomach ulcer, causing intense stomach pain.

Even more alarmingly, Hilton said that his ulcer had perforated which meant that it had allowed bacteria into his bloodstream.

Warning others about not eating before taking the medicine, he wrote: "My stupidity landed me in the hospital for 21 days... It was the worst and best thing that's ever happened to me.

"Because I have been taking all of this medication without food for a week, I developed an ulcer then a perforation and then sepsis. People die of sepsis."

If you are not sure whether your medicine should be taken with food consult a medical professional, and always read the label.

More information is available here.



