Kelly Osbourne's cryptic message after Slipknot reportedly sack her ex Sid Wilson
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Kelly Osbourne's cryptic message after Slipknot reportedly sack her ex Sid Wilson

Osbourne asked for her dogs back in the furious Instagram rant

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Topics: Celebrity, Music

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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