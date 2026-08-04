Kelly Osbourne isn't holding back as she seemingly hit out at her ex fiancé, and 'former' Slipknot star Sid Wilson, in a number of social media posts.

Osbourne's rant comes just days after it was reported Wilson, 49, had been 'kicked out' of the heavy metal band after more than 25 years. The band or Wilson himself are yet to publicly address the alleged firing.

Now, the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon is having her say.

"Wake the f*** up take some responsibility," she began the string of messages on her Instagram story. "I will not take you s**t anymore. I'm done.

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"I want to be happy and I have a beautiful son to raise," she continued, before concluding: "Leave me alone. let me heal. I can’t protect you from yourself anymore."

Wilson and Osbourne got engaged in 2025, but called off their relationship a year later, with a source saying they had been 'facing challenges in their relationship for some time'.

Osbourne hit out with a number of cryptic messages (Instagram/@kellyosbourne)

She continued with the posts, later asking for her 'dogs and all her possessions back,' along with child support.

Elsewhere, Osbourne posted a number of quote posts, with one reading: "My job is to protect my kids, not your feelings, not your expectations."

Another one read: "My son's little heart once beat right inside of mine, so trust me when I say I will protect it at all costs."

Osbourne and Wilson welcomed their son, Sidney, in 2022, four years before their relationship ended.

In another post, Kelly spoke about how 'the loudest defence of the guilty is rarely innocence, it's a distraction'.

The 41-year-old concluded by saying: "This is why I always take accountability! As they say some are sicker than others."

Wilson was not mentioned by name in any of the posts.

UNILAD has contacted representatives of Sid Wilson for comment.

Osbourne and Wilson split earlier this year (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Osbourne and Wilson had been friends since 1999, meeting through Osbourne's late father, Black Sabbath member Ozzy Osbourne.

However, it wasn't until over two decades later, when they began dating in 2022.

Things moved quickly, with the couple announcing the former reality TV star was expecting their first child in May 2022.

Alongside a selfie of herself holding an ultrasound photo, Osbourne penned: "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

In Janurary 2023, Sharon Osbourne announced the news of the happy arrival on during an appearance on The Talk.

Two years after the birth of their son, Wilson popped the question, during Ozzy Osbourne's final show with Black Sabbath, which took place at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Sadly, the 76-year-old rock legend died just weeks later, with the couple calling off their engagement the following March.

At the time, sources said the television personality and the rock star were focused on co-parenting their son and 'keeping things amicable' for him.

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson relationship timeline

1999

Osbourne and Wilson meet when Slipknot perform in Ozzy Osbourne’s Ozzfest. Osbourne is 13 and Wilson is 20. The pair strike up a friendship.

January 2022

Osbourne begins to hint that after 20 years, the pair have become more than friends.

She writes on an Instagram story in which Wilson is tagged: “&& so there's this boy, And the way he laughs makes me smile, And the way he talks gives me butterflies, And everything about him, makes me happy.”

February 14 2022

The pair confirm their romance on Valentine’s Day.

Osbourne writes: “After 23 years of friendship, I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

Wilson posts: “There are not enough colors to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart. Happy Valentines Day my Love XoXo.”

May 12 2022

Kelly reveals she is pregnant, writing on Instagram: “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.”

November 2022

Osbourne and Wilson secretly welcome their son Sidney Wilson Jr. Kelly’s mom Sharon shares the news with the public the following January.

July 5 2025

Wilson proposes to Osbourne in front of her parents Ozzy and Sharon at Ozzy’s final Black Sabbath concert in Birmingham, UK.

July 22 2025

Ozzy dies of a heart attack. He had been living with Parkinson’s disease.

February 2026

Osbourne shares a post detailing her grief following her father’s death, writing: “Some grief doesn't end. It changes shape. It becomes the quiet weight you learn to carry, the ache woven into your days.

"Making it through doesn't mean leaving it behind. It means finding the strength to live and love and keep going even with forever resting in your heart.”

She later hits out at trolls criticizing her appearance as she grieves her father, writing on Instagram: “Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!”

March 2026

The Daily Mail reports that Osbourne and Wilson have broken off their engagement.

July 31 2026

Wilson is reportedly fired from Slipknot. TMZ reports that it’s due to his alleged mistreatment of his bandmates.

August 2026

Osbourne shares cryptic posts, appearing to allege that Wilson owes her child support.