Nicole Kidman's rumored romance with LA businessman just 10 months after Keith Urban divorce
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Nicole Kidman's rumored romance with LA businessman just 10 months after Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman's apparent new beau has a reported net worth of around $250,000,000

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Topics: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Sex and Relationships, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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