Nicole Kidman's rumored romance with LA businessman just 10 months after Keith Urban divorce

It looks like Nicole Kidman has moved on from her ex husband Keith Urban and after being spotted vacationing with a new man.

Kidman officially divorced from country music star Urban in January, just a few months after the news that they were ending their marriage was made public.

The celebrity pair were married for almost two decades and share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 18, and 15-year-old Faith Margaret, together.

There were rumors that Urban had quickly moved on with his guitarist Maggie Baugh after he changed the lyrics to one of his songs to reference her, but a close friend of Baugh's later dismissed the reports.

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Urban himself then urged his fans to 'stop reading stuff into it'.

While its unclear if Urban has actually moved on, it looks like Nine Perfect Strangers actress Kidman has.

Nicole Kidman is rumored to have a new beau (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The A-lister has been linked to private equity businessman Michael Reinstein after she was seen in Italy with him.

Reinstein, who is thought to have a whopping net worth of around $250,000,000, was pictured with Kidman lounging poolside in Portofino.

In the snaps that were obtained by Page Six, the pair shared a sun lounger while sipping Aperol Spritz.

More recently, photos showed Reinstein picking up Kidman from Los Angeles’ Van Nuys airport on July 30 in his Ferrari, E! News reports.

The actress, 59, has been linked to Michael Reinstein (NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)

Speaking earlier this year to Variety, Kidman reflected on 2025 being 'rough' for her.

"I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good," said the Practical Magic star.

"What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect.

"I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."

As well as being a mom to Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose, Kidman shares Isabella, 33, and Connor, 31, with ex husband Tom Cruise.

Kidman and Keith Urban were married for 19 years (Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Allegedly Urban is 'devastated' that his ex has seemingly moved on.

A source told Aussie outlet New Idea: "Up until now he still had hopes there might be a chance at a reconciliation. He’s absolutely devastated and is going through that feeling of deep loss all over again."

They added: "It has sent him into a tailspin, and all his friends are keeping a close eye on him. Everyone knows how upset he is, but they’re not going to let this get to him.

"If anything, it’s now freed him up to reboot his own post-divorce love life without worrying about upsetting anyone."

UNILAD have reached out to representatives for Kidman and Urban for comment.