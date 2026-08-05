Influencer in Perez Hilton's livestream issues scathing response to viewers after his hospitalization

Warning: This article contains discussion of self-harm which some readers may find distressing.

An influencer who was in Perez Hilton's distressing livestream has claimed the star 'needs real help', as she fired back at viewers in a scathing rant.

Hilton's team have since issued a statement following the disturbing livestream, after which the 48-year-old was rushed to hospital.

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office received reports that the blogger was allegedly 'livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media', prompting deputies to attend his home in Florida.

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Police dispatch audio shows officers remained at the property for around four hours, before transporting Hilton to hospital.

Writing on his blog, Hilton's team said: "Many of you have reached out with concern for Perez, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers.

"We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being."

Hilton was rushed to hospital shortly after the livestream (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for One Drop)

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Hilton had been 'safely recovered' and is now receiving medical care in a local hospital.

Meanwhile, an influencer who was on the livestream with him at the time has issued a furious response to viewers, after claiming that users were 'milking' the situation.

In her own video, Mina said: "You saw the views going up and you stuck to it. The minute that you saw the views going up, when you started acting sad, you milked it."

She added: "And I think Perez needs real help. I do, I do, but these people that are milking it... for their own views, that’s even weirder."

The influencer claimed that users were 'milking' the disturbing livestream for views (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for José Andrés Group)

The TikTok star noted that both her and her boyfriend were 'concerned and very worried' for Hilton's wellbeing following the livestream

Page Six reported that officers were called to the star's home at 6.51pm on Tuesday (August 4).

Several units, including fire, 'responded' to an 'active police scene', while additional units were asked to be on 'stand by'.

Audio revealed officers were able to 'make entry into the house with police' at around 11pm, after which he was taken to hospital.

Who is Perez Hilton?

Perez Hilton, real name Mario Lavandeira, is a celebrity gossip columnist, whose pen name is a pun on socialite Paris Hilton.

He launched his website PerezHilton.com in 2004, originally using free WiFi in coffee shops because he couldn’t afford to install an internet connection in his home.

But he became infamous in the Noughties for his controversial coverage of the era’s biggest stars.

He had high-profile friendships with the likes of Lady Gaga, Amanda Bynes and Lindsay Lohan, but other celebs such as Mila Kunis called out what she described as his ‘mean’ coverage.

Hilton appeared on UK reality show Celebrity Big Brother in 2015. He also fronted his own show Perez Hilton Superfan in 2011, with appearances from Katy Perry, Kelly Rowland and Enrique Iglesias.

Writing in his 2020 memoir TMI: My Life in Scandal, Hilton said: “I have a ton of regrets, particularly because I now see that I never needed to be so mean or cruel.

“One of the many things I regret is that I hurt so many people by giving them nasty nicknames, and above all that I was unkind to the children of celebrities.

“I have apologised publicly and privately to dozens of people."

In March 2026, Hilton was hospitalized with sepsis for three weeks from a perforated ulcer and was forced to undergo emergency surgery.

Hilton said that following the experience, he would ‘start taking the kids to church every week’.

Hilton is a single father to three children: Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.