Perez Hilton 911 dispatch audio sheds light on hospitalization after distressing TikTok livestream
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Perez Hilton 911 dispatch audio sheds light on hospitalization after distressing TikTok livestream

Perez Hilton's representatives have previously released a statement

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty

Topics: Social Media, TikTok, Mental Health, Florida, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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