Perez Hilton 911 dispatch audio sheds light on hospitalization after distressing TikTok livestream

Warning: This article contains discussion of self-harm which some readers may find distressing.

A 911 dispatch call has disclosed details on Perez Hilton’s hospitalization following an alarming TikTok live-stream.

Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office received reports the TikToker was allegedly 'livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media', and were dispatched to his home in Florida.

People reported that officers were called to the house at 6.51pm. At 7.59am, another call said police were responding to an incident involving the 'streamer known as Perez Hilton'.

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At 10.41pm, officers requested assistance from the fire department at an 'active police scene', while additional units were asked to be on 'stand by'.

Audio revealed units were able to 'make entry into the house with police' at around 11pm, and by 11.30pm police said they were 'en route' to the hospital.

Dispatchers provided a graphic description of the alleged self-harm attempts, with cops spending around four hours at Hilton's home.

Police were called to a Florida home where Hilton was live-streaming (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office previously confirmed that they'd received 'multiple calls' from concerned individuals after watching Hilton live on TikTok.

"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritise de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication," the force said.

"Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public."

Suicide-by-cop is a term used by law enforcement officers for when individuals attempt to end their lives by behaving in a certain way which provokes police officers into killing them.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed to Rolling Stone that Hilton was 'safely recovered' and was transported to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Golden Artists Entertainment, who represent Hilton, said in a statement they were 'aware of the concerning content circulating online regarding their client'.

Perez Hilton is being treated in hospital, according to police (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for BOA Steakhouse Las Vegas)

They added saying they haven't been able to get in contact with the blogger or any of his family and friends, 'despite ongoing efforts to reach him'.

The talent agency stated their 'primary concern is Perez’s health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family'.

It was in the early 2000s when Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., made a name for himself as he launched a celebrity gossip blog, which was later rebranded to PerezHilton.com.

Many will also know Hilton for his appearances in TV shows such as Celebrity Big Brother, as well as his own show, Perez Hilton Superfan.

Earlier this year, Hilton was hospitalized after fighting a 'severe case of sepsis'.

The 48-year-old claimed medication, which he did not eat with food, lead to him developing a stomach ulcer.

This later perforated, allowing bacteria into his bloodstream and causing sepsis, according to Hilton.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.