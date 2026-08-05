TikTok influencer Cesar Gastelum shot dead at 23 during livestream in Mexico

A TikToker has been shot dead while livestreaming, after a gunman allegedly opened fire outside a fast food establishment.

The Mexican social media star, Cesar Gastelum, who has almost 600,000 followers on the platform, was with friends in the northwestern city of ​Culiacan when the incident took place, local authorities have said.

A security official in the Mexican state of Sinalo has confirmed the death. At the time of writing, no arrests have been confirmed.

As per Reuters, two people on a motorbike approached the TikToker and his friends. A recording of the livestream seen by the outlet allegedly saw the driver appear to fire a gun at Gastelum.

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The 23-year-old, who is known for his comedic content, is the second Mexican influencer to have been shot dead during a livestream on the platform.





Last year, influencer and TikTok star Valeria Márquez, 23, was shot and killed while working in her beauty salon in Jalisco, Mexico.

Two alleged gunmen entered her salon, and reportedly shot her while she was streaming live for her followers.

During her final livestream, the influencer was waiting for a courier to deliver a gift, although was worried as the courier's face was not visible to her friend.

"Why didn't he just drop it off (the gift)? Were they going to pick me up (kidnap me) or what?" she said to her followers shortly before the shooting.

Gastelum's final TikTok was posted three days ago, in which he posed alongside influencer La beba, who was wearing a red dress. In the caption (translated) he penned: "The real strawberry date."

The post, and the content creator's Instagram has now been filled with many comments from fans, following the tragic news, with one writing: "Rest in peace carnal."

Another penned: "I met Victor Mendivil, he knew what it was to enjoy. Life is unfair."

Gastelum had almost 600,000 followers on the platform (cesargastelum_57/Instagram)

"Rest in peace my old man," said a third.

Culican, which is the the capital and largest city of the state of Sinaloa in northwestern Mexico, where the incident took place, is being rocked by persistent violence and conflict, as there is a battle of rival organised crime for control of the region. Authorities have regularly been launching major security operations in the area.

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