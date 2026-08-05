TikTok influencer Cesar Gastelum shot dead at 23 during livestream in Mexico
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TikTok influencer Cesar Gastelum shot dead at 23 during livestream in Mexico

Horrified viewers witnessed the incident on livestream

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: cesargastelum_57/Instagram

Topics: Mexico, TikTok, Social Media, Crime, World News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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