Antonio Banderas explains why heart attack is 'best thing that ever happened' to him
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Antonio Banderas explains why heart attack is 'best thing that ever happened' to him

Antonio Banderas has made drastic lifestyle changes since having a heart attack in 2017

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: David Benito/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Health

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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