Jason Biggs makes unexpected kink confession months after Jenny Mollen breakup

Jason Biggs has made an unexpected confession about a surprising kink three months on from his split from Jenny Mollen.

Biggs and Mollen called it quits May, according to a report by People, after 18 years of marriage.

While the pair may have split, the celebrity pair have remained amicable with each other, and were even spotted walking arm-in-arm outside a New York restaurant just weeks after their break up.

Both have spoken about life after a divorce since then though, including Biggs who disclosed an unexpected kink during a recent podcast appearance.

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“I like feet, I appreciate feet,” the American Pie actor said on Thanks Dad podcast hosted by Ego Nwodim. "I think feet can be sexy. In the same way that I like good feet, [it can also be] like, ‘Oof.’”

Discussing his preferences for feet further, Biggs went on to say he's not the biggest fan of 'a thonged sandal with a heel', adding it's 'not aesthetically appealing to me'.

Biggs has been speaking about his love for feet (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest)

He went on to slam open-toed shoes he often sees on the street of New York, as he passionately explained: "You need some close-toed shoes! It’s time for you to start rocking close-toed shoes."

Biggs showed off his own feet on the podcast, which he described as 'not bad'.

Nwodim then provided his own review of Biggs' feet, saying: "They’re fine. I wouldn’t see that foot and go, ‘Put it away!’”

Mollen has previously spoken about her relationship with Biggs being 'romantic'.

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast back in June, Mollen said: "We still love each other. It’s just not, I don’t know, it’s a different type of romance. It’s, like, your best friend.

"We live in two different places, but we’re still tethered. We have kids. We still talk 18 times a day about everyone’s schedule and after school and holidays."

While they may no longer be in a romantic relationship, Mollen went on to say she their bond has stayed the 'same'.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen separated earlier this year (John Nacion/Getty Images)

She continued: "People will be like, 'How does it feel?' And I'm like, 'I don't know, the same?'

"We live in two different places, but we're still tethered. We have kids. We still talk 18 times a day about everyone's schedule and after school and holidays ... So it isn't a normal breakup where you're like, 'See ya!' and then maybe we'll bump into each other in 10 years and talk about it. It's not like that."

The former couple have two sons together, Sid, 12, and eight-year-old Lazlo.

Where are the cast of American Pie now?

Jason Biggs

Who can forget THAT scene (Universal Pictures/Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images)

Since his days playing the awkward Jim Levenstein, Jason Biggs has gone on to star in the likes of Loser (2000), Boys and Girls (2000), and Saving Silverman (2001).

He also made his mark in TV with his role as Larry Bloom in the Netflix hit Orange Is the New Black (2013).

The 48-year-old has since stepped behind the camera with his directorial debut, a 2025 film called Untitled Home Invasion Romance.

Biggs has been candid about his past struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, revealing the ‘wake-up call’ that led to his sobriety. He has been sober since 2017.

Seann William Scott

Seann William Scott said Stifler was the 'most fun character' to play (Universal Pictures/Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood)

Best known for his role as Steve Stifler in the American Pie films, Seann William Scott seemingly disappeared from Hollywood in recent years.

Despite being paid just $8,000 (£6,000) for the first movie, the 49-year-old still makes a pretty penny by offering his talents to the industry, as court documents revealed he takes home $110,000 a month on average.

This came amid his 2024 divorce from his wife of four years, Olivia Korenberg. The pair share a daughter together.

As well as revealing why he decided to step away from the spotlight, Scott recently appeared in the ABC comedy series Shifting Gears.

Alyson Hannigan

"This one time, at band camp..." (Universal Pictures/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Aside from her role in the American Pie movies, the Michelle Flaherty actress is perhaps best known for playing Willow Rosenberg on Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) and Lily Aldrin on How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014).

Over the years, she’s continued to act, as well as working as a voice artist and TV host.

Hannigan, now 52, shares two children with her husband of over 20 years, Alexis Denisof, and regularly posts DIY and upcycling videos on her social media.

Jennifer Coolidge

Still as iconic as ever (Universal Pictures/Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

It wasn’t just Jennifer Coolidge’s sex life that changed after starring as Stifler’s mom, as her career really took off, too.

She went on to establish herself in the world of Hollywood, with memorable performances in Legally Blonde (2001) and, more recently, The White Lotus (2021). The HBO series even earned the 64-year-old two Emmys, a Critics Choice Award, and a Golden Globe.

Eugene Levy

"We'll just tell your mother that... we ate it all." (Universal Pictures/Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Eugene Levy, who played Noah Levenstein in the American Pie franchise, has had major success as an actor, writer, and producer. Perhaps most notably with Schitt's Creek - a critically-acclaimed sitcom he co-created with his son, Dan Levy.

Levy, 79, was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024. His most recent project is the Apple TV+ travel documentary series, The Reluctant Traveler.

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne played Jessica in the teen comedy (Universal Pictures/Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Despite nearly missing out on American Pie as she was 'morally against it', Natasha Lyonne has gone on to achieve huge fame as a producer, actor, writer, and director.

The 47-year-old has really made a name for herself in the world of streaming, including Orange Is the New Black (2013), Russian Doll (2019), and Poker Face (2023).

She has recently turned her attention to directing an AI-assisted film, titled Uncanny Valley, and has also been open about her sobriety journey, revealing her relapse in January 2026.