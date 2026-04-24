Rapper and singer Jelly Roll, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, has impressed fans with his whopping 275lb weight loss over the last three years.

However, in a recent video, the star said he was 'afraid' to step on the scales after the festive period.

Jelly Roll previously weighed more than 500lb, but after a change in diet and lifestyle over the last three years, the star has had an epic weight loss transformation. Although, he’s now revealed things fell off track for a short period of time.

Opening up in his YouTube video, titled ‘Finally Stepping On The Scale,’ the 41-year-old revealed he hadn’t been keeping on top of his diet since the holidays, as he wanted to enjoy himself over the festive season - as well as an injury.

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“Kind of got off the rails, and I broke my collarbone a few days before Christmas,” he told fans. “I had to quit running, quit walking, quit exercising for some extended period of time.”

“I have, to some degree, lost my way,” the star continued, before revealing he was 40-60 pounds away from his end goal.

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo made a surprising revelation about her husband's weight loss (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Although revealing he had been ‘afraid’ to step on the scale, he bravely did so in front of the cameras. The scales read at 276.2lb, as Jelly Roll revealed that totalled up to a weight gain of 12lb.

But what’s next for the star? Well, he also revealed in his YouTube video that he’s planning to run the New York Marathon in November. Despite his broken collar bone, his training seems to be going well, as he informed fans he had run an impressive 16 miles this week.

He hopes to lose the last 40-50lbs running the marathon, and then hopes to cut his excess skin. At the end of last year, Jelly Roll made the cover of Men’s Health, and he’s now aiming to grace the cover of something ‘crazy’ including GQ, Rolling Stone or Vanity Fair with his ‘shirt off’.

“I know it’s getting real silly now,” he laughed , before adding: “I just believe there’s a story that a guy can go from 560lbs to a shirt off picture. It’s absurd.”

According to the singer’s wife, Jelly Roll’s weight loss has helped another part of his body.

Speaking of their sex life previously, Bunnie Xo, wrote in her memoir Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic that before her husband lost weight: "We always had a sex life, but there were mountains and valleys that we had to go through - especially when he was so big."

But since losing weight, she’s claimed that her husband’s penis had grown.

"It is very true that when a man loses weight, it grows a lot," she said on The Howard Stern Show.



