A number of people are turning towards GPL-1 drugs to help them lose weight, although there are a number of conditions that may prevent you using these methods.

GPL-1 drugs including Ozempic and Monjaro are drugs intended to be used by people with type two diabetes to help lower their blood sugar levels, although many have adopted it to aid weight loss.

In the US, the FDA officially approves Ozempic for adults aged 18 and older to treat type 2 diabetes. However, they may also prescribe the drug ‘off label’ for weight loss.

Many see the drugs as ‘an easy fix’ although they won’t be suitable for everyone, as a doctor reveals a number of conditions that could stop people using the drugs.

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A number of people are turning to the drugs for weight loss (Getty Stock)

Digestive issues

The most common side effects of these drugs are issues including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation.

Therefore, those with ‘conditions such as gastroparesis, severe acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease, or other significant digestive disorders may find the treatment unsuitable or difficult to tolerate,’ Dr Basford tells Metro UK.

Pancreatitis

The doc also tells the publication that anyone with a history of pancreatitis may be advised not to take the drugs due to a ‘risk of inflammation to the pancreas’.

In the US, The ‘Food and Drug Administration Adverse Event Reporting System database, have reported mixed findings on the relationship between GLP-1 receptor agonist therapy and pancreatitis,’ and therefore, clinicians have avoided ‘using GLP-1 receptor agonists in patients with a history of acute pancreatitis.’

People with existing medical conditions including kidney and liver disease are not recommended to use the drugs.

Digestive issues are a common side effect of GPL-1 drugs

Pregnancy

In the United States, medical guidelines state that you should not take GLP-1 medications if you are pregnant.

Based on research, Dr. Swarup tells Health Central that there are potential risks if taking the drug while pregnant, including ‘miscarriage, lowered birth weights, and birth defects.’

The risks have mainly showed up in animal studies, and not humans, although Cleveland Clinic states ‘there’s enough concern to warrant stopping the medication during pregnancy.’

The doctor adds ‘not to be alarmed’ if you’re on the medication and suddenly find out you’re expecting.

Those who are breastfeeding are also not recommended to take the drug.

Previous Severe side effects

Although there are some common known side effects, many people suffer some so severe that they have to stop use, including celebrities such as Kris Jenner and Sharon Osbourne.

If so, it would not be recommended to restart treatment, and to look at alternative options.

Pregnant people should not take the drugs experts say (Getty Stock)

History of eating disorders

Dr Bashford explains to Metro that ‘appetite-suppressing medicationshave the potential to worsen disordered eating behaviours or negatively impact mental wellbeing’ in those who have a history of eating disorders.

Interaction with other medications

Although most GPL-1 drugs don't have any drugs that you should ‘absolutely not’ take it with - they carries major interaction risks.

This includes those on other diabetes drugs, such as insulin, which can increase the side effects of Ozempic, as well certain antibiotic drugs, HealthLine states.

Cleveland Clinic states that hypoglycemia can become a 'serious' risk if 'you take GLP-1s with other medications that lower blood sugar, like sulfonylureas or insulin.'

As always, those with any concerns should consult their doctor.



