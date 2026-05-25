We’ve all heard of Ozempic and Mounjaro, and now there’s another similar drug expected to be hitting the market soon.

Although not made for weight loss, GLP-1 including Ozempic and Mounjaro are drugs intended to be used by people with type two diabetes to help lower their blood sugar levels, although many have adopted it to aid weight loss.

A number of celebrities, including Kris Jenner, have admitted to trying Ozempic, which is available in the United States on prescription, and is increasingly being provided off label for weight loss.

Now, a new drug, nicknamed the ‘Godzilla’ fat jab, may be making its way into the hands of the public. But what is it, how is it different from the others and when would it hit the market?

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The jab has not yet been approved by the FDA (Getty Stock)

What is the ‘Godzilla’ jab?

The ‘Godzilla’ jab is actually called retatrutide. However, it’s been nicknamed ‘Godzilla’ or ‘Triple G’ as it works by targeting three hunger-regulating hormone receptors. These include GIP, GLP-1, and glucagon simultaneously, the CDC states. Therefore, it ‘represents a groundbreaking advancement in obesity and T2DM pharmacotherapy’.

Existing weight loss drugs only target one or two hormones, as per drugs.com.

Is the drug available now?

No, the medicine has not been approved by the FDA, and is currently being studied in Phase 3 clinical trials for its effectiveness and safety in type 2 diabetes, and other conditions such as chronic low back pain, cardiovascular and renal outcomes, the website states.

Experts warn that these drugs that claim to be retatrutide are not safe, and are illegal and unsafe.

However, online pharmaceutical encyclopedia drugs.com states that the drug is still working its way through Phase 3 clinical trials, and then Eli Lilly will have to formally apply to the FDA for approval, which takes around a year.

Should all stay on track, it should hit the market in 2027 or 2028.

Research of the drug saw participants lose an average of 9.5 inches from their waistlines (Getty Stock)

What has research shown?

Research into the weight loss effects have been positive. Earlier this month, Eli Lilly announced that the drug delivered average weight loss of 28.3% over 80 weeks in the Phase 3 TRIUMPH-1 trial.

The trial involved 2,339 obese and overweight adults who had an illness regarding weight which was not diabetes.

They found that participants lost between 19 and 28 per cent of their body weight, and also lost an average of 9.5 inches on their waistlines.

65.3% of participants on 12 mg also achieved a BMI below 30 at 80 weeks.

However, like with any medication, the drug also comes with side effects which may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and constipation.