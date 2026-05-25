The French Open is back, and while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is out with an injury, the newbies are bringing the drama - with one almost having an accident on court.

Roland Garros is one of the four tennis Grand Slams where players get to shine, and it’s not just the legends. Every year, wildcards are given a chance to enter the draw - and one won’t forget his singles debut in a hurry.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go to plan for French wildcard Arthur Gea, 21, as nature called at the wrong time during his first round game against Karen Khachanov.

In a clip, shared by TNT sports, the star almost made his mark on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, as he told the umpire he was going to “s**t on the court”.

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Gea's Roland Garros debut didn't go to plan (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Mid-match breaks are not permitted, but Gea was seen telling the umpire he needed to go right now. However, he didn’t seem to see the urgency, telling the star to go ‘after the game’.

Begging the umpire to explain the situation, a doctor was then seen running over to the desperate player.

Once again, Gea repeated: “I’m going to s**t on the f*****g court,” but once again, the umpire said he wasn’t able to permit time.

It was then acknowledged that Gea had stomach issues, and was finally permitted to leave the court, after a conversation in French, one official was heard saying: “If it’s urgent, he can do that.”

Ever the professional, Gea continued on with the game, which he actually won, despite still being down 2-4 in the set.





However, it seems like that was the least of his worries, as he was seen dashing off court to head to the bathroom. Crisis averted!

Unfortunately, it wasn’t Gea’s day, as he unfortunately lost in three straight sets, with Khachanovat beating him 6-3, 7-6, 6-0.

After the match, the 21-year-old wildcard said that he had started feeling ill in the morning, and things got even worse during the match, the Associated Press reports.

“It was harder than usual, because I was ill,” he said.

There’s a heatwave in France right now, with temperatures soaring to 31 degrees Celsius (88 Fahrenheit) while the players are running around for hours on court.

Of course, the nerves of the 21-year-old’s first home grand slam may not have helped either.

Let’s hope things go smoother for the player next year!