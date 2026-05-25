A chilling comment Chris Watts made about his pregnant wife before murdering her and their two daughters to his mother has resurfaced.

Watts is currently serving a life sentence for chilling wife Shanann, and daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3 in 2018.

The murderer is being talked about by the public once again, after a jailhouse interview revealed he has pictures of his wife and kids in a cell which he ‘talks to every morning and night’.

Now, an interview with his mother has resurfaced, in which she broke down in tears saying, she ‘doesn’t know how to get through it’.

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In the 9News interview, from 2018, a week after he pled guilty, his mother Cindy Watts, spoke about his childhood, saying he was ‘a good kid’.

Chris Watts is serving consecutive life sentences (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“I would never in a million years have thought something like this would happen,” she said. “He was quiet and he got along with people. He was a perfect teenager to tell you the truth,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, his mom said she knew ‘very little’ about their marriage and issues.

Shanann was pregnant when Chris murdered her and their two daughters, but in the interview, his mom said he ‘wasn’t excited’ about the pregnancy.

“I think it was a shock to him,” she said. “And he said that they had been talking about divorce,” she revealed. “That they were not compatible anymore, and he was not happy anymore.

“And I finally thought, he’s finally seen the light.”

Chris' mom spoke to 9 News a week after her son pleaded guilty (9 News)

Watts was charged with the deaths of his pregnant wife and their daughters in 2018, although previously claimed that his wife Shanann had killed one of their children and was trying to kill the other, after he told her he was having an affair.

At the time, Watts was having an affair with a woman named Nichol Kessinger, who he met at work.

However, it was Watts who strangled Shanann, after telling her he no longer loved her and wanted a separation. Shanann accused him of having an affair, and told him he couldn't see his daughters again, before he committed the heinous act.

He then put his pregnant wife's body in a truck, driving it to a secluded oil field in which he worked, with his daughters, who he then smothered, later dumping their body in an oil tank.

He pleaded guilty on November 6, 2018.

In 2020, Netflix released the documentary, American Murder: The Family Next Door, which used raw, firsthand footage.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].