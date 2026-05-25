A man who spent decades in the US Army where he was allegedly tasked with covering up evidence of extraterrestrial life has spoken about his lifelong relationship with a telepathic 'mantis alien.'

Clifford Stone has claimed that he spent much of his two decades in the military helping the US government to retrieve crashed flying saucers and dozens of supposed alien species, although his first 'interaction' was during his childhood.

He even testified before the Washington National Press Club in 2001 about his alleged experience in a secret army program whose sole purpose was to gather materials from UFO crash sites.

But his greatest experience with an extraterrestrial was not even physical, with the former US Army sergeant and Vietnam veteran also telling the public that, since childhood, he had been having a telepathic relationship with a mantis-like alien named Korona.

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Praying Mantis bugs already look pretty alien (Getty Images)

Although Stone testified about this, it should be noted that there is no reliable evidence of alien life. Or a good explanation for the Fermi paradox, that if intelligent beings did exist elsewhere in the galaxy at any point over the past billions of years, why can't we see the evidence?

That being said, Stone's testimony of a mantis-like alien does match up with countless alleged sightings over the years that have described similar bug-faced extraterrestrials, as well as with the work of an ex-CIA scientist.

The Daily Mail reports that Dr Hal Puthoff, a physicist who worked on the agency's UFO research program in the 70s and 80s, says that the US government actually splits alien species into four simple categories.

These categories are fairly self-explanatory, with the short but big-eyed Grays, the disturbingly Arian white Nordics, the scaled but shapeshifting Reptilians and Insectoids, to whom Stone's telepathic 'mantoid' companion 'Korona' would belong.

Some types of alien, like the Grays, are more familiar than others (Getty Images)

Although he died in 2021, Stone did share what it was like to speak to 'Korona' since his childhood, who shared more than just his thoughts. He said: "The entity even told me that he could feel the emotions that I felt.

"From that day on, I would have, at his pleasure, interactions with this entity, who would later tell me that his name was Korona."

Stone claimed that the reason why aliens seemingly interact with random people was that there are many of them walking among us, observing us, in order to understand what it means to be human.

Why this mantis-like alien picked Stone is not clear, but there was clearly something 'special' about him, as his army records show that he largely carried out clerical administrative work during his service - which the sergeant claimed was a cover for his real work.

Which was, apparently, recovering alien life forms and vehicles from crash sites, which he claimed sometimes contained live extraterrestrials. Although, you do have to wonder how they were capable of interstellar travel, if they didn't know how to land.

Stone told the Press Club in 2001: "I was involved in situations where we actually did recoveries of crashed saucers. There were bodies that were involved in some of these crashes. Also, some of these were alive."

No government body has confirmed the existence of this evidence, but perhaps the best proof is the lack of proof. Or, as former President Obama put it, if we were hiding aliens in Area 51, someone would 'have taken a selfie with one of the aliens and sent it to his girlfriend.'