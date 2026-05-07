Barack Obama caused a stir when he claimed aliens were ‘real’ earlier this year - but for those hoping to see a green monster - you may have to park that dream. For now, at least.

It all began in February, when the former POTUS, Barack Obama, was asked by Brian Tyler Cohen, on the No Lies Podcast if aliens were real.

Instead of a ‘politically correct’ answer, Obama shocked America when he casually responded: “Uh, they're real, but I haven't seen them.”

Going even further, the 64-year-old said they weren’t being kept in Area 51. "There's no underground facility unless there's this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States,” he said.

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Later clarifying on Instagram - Obama said he never saw any during his time as president.

Now, The former POTUS has sat down with Stephen Colbert on CBS’ The Late Show - and unfortunately for those believers, he’s come to burst your bubble even more.

Obama sat down with Stephen Colbert and clarified his 'alien' comments (Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

“Here’s the thing: For those of you who still think that we’ve gotten little green men underground somewhere, one of the things you learn as president is that the government is terrible at keeping secrets,” he said.

Shutting down the idea of ‘conspiracy theories’ Obama said if the green aliens did exist, ‘selfies’ would be circulating the internet right now.

“This idea of conspiracy theories — if there were aliens or alien spaceships or anything under the control of the United States government that we knew about, seen, photographs, what have you. I promise you some guy guarding the installation would have taken a selfie with one of the aliens and sent it to his girlfriend to impress her. There would be leaks,” he said.

However, that doesn’t mean he’s lost hope - even putting himself forward as an emissary for first contact.

Obama joked he would be a good first contact for the aliens (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

Current president, Donald Trump, however recently revealed his administration will release UFOs files to the American public following NASA's Artemis mission last month.

Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen set off for a ten day voyage into space, and joined the president in the Oval Office just weeks after landing back to Earth.

Trump then claimed that ‘a lot of things' about unidentified objects would become available to the public soon.

Just months prior, Trump had ordered the Defense Department to release files related to UFO activity, reportedly including details on 'alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)’.

We guess we’ll have to wait and see!



