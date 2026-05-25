Krispy Kreme has agreed to pay out more than a million dollars to people that were impacted by a November 2024 data breach.

Allegedly the breach disclosed sensitive information about people the popular donut shop employed at the time, including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and financial account information, per NBC Chicago. The reported breach was discovered on November 29, 2024.

Around 161,000 current and former employees were affected, says the Office of the Attorney General of Maine. 21 people in the state are said to have been impacted, per its website.

While Krispy Kreme – which is said to have around 2,000 retail shops worldwide – has denied any wrongdoing, it has agreed to pay a $1,616,760 settlement to resolve allegations.

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Some people could now get as much as $3,500 as part of the payout.

Who is eligible for the payout?

Krispy Kreme has agreed to pay out over $1 million to settle a class action lawsuit (Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Per the settlement's website, those who are part of the 'Settlement Class' are living individuals residing in the US and were 'sent a notice of the data Incident indicating that your private information may have been impacted in the data incident'.

People need this to be eligible for the maximum of $3,500, as well as documentation that 'cover documented losses related to fraud or identity theft resulting from the breach', AL.com reports.

Supporting documents may include things like bank statements, invoices, and tied to the cyberattack. Without the above, class members can receive a cash payment of $75.

Whether somebody files a claim or not, people who were impacted by the reported breach will receive a year of complimentary credit monitoring, says LiveNOW from Fox.

How to make a claim

Reportedly 161,000 current and former employees were affected by the alleged breach (Ameer Alhalbi/Getty Images)

If you believe you are eligible and want to receive payment, you must file a claim form before June 22, 2026 – which you can do via the Krispy Kreme Data Security Settlement site. Forms are also available by calling 1-877-239-1879.

Meanwhile, if you want to stay in the settlement but do not agree to the payout sum, you have to say so by June 6, 2026. The court will decide whether to approve the settlement at the final settlement approval hearing in a few weeks time on on July 6.

June 6 is also the deadline set if you wish to exclude yourself from the settlement altogether. The exclusion request must be mailed to the settlement administrator.

By formally excluding yourself, you 'keep your right to file your own lawsuit against the released parties about the released claims that are released by the settlement in this lawsuit', the settlement site explains.