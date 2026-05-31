Those using GPL-1 drugs to aid weight loss have reported a number of common side effects - but experts have said to seek medical attention if users notice certain signs.

GPL-1 drugs including Ozempic and Monjaro are drugs intended to be used by people with type two diabetes to help lower their blood sugar levels, although many have adopted it to aid weight loss.

Users have reported a number of common side effects including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation.

Just like with any drug, everyone reacts differently - and those with concerns should consult their doctor.

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However, experts have warned that there is a ‘rare but real’ chance of developing acute pancreatitis, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the UK said. Acute pancreatitis is severe inflammation of the pancreas.

GPL-1 drugs are used by many to aid weight loss

The regulator says that in the UK ‘hundreds’ of people on the drugs have reported problems with their pancreas.

“Data published by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on 29 January show that, between 2007 and October 2025, the agency had received 1296 reports of pancreatitis,” the MHRA states.

In the US, the Cleveland Clinic states: “Early clinical trials evaluating the efficacy of GLP-1 receptor agonists reported a slightly increased risk of acute pancreatitis with these medications versus placebo or conventional treatment.”

They also state that the ‘Food and Drug Administration Adverse Event Reporting System database, have reported mixed findings on the relationship between GLP-1 receptor agonist therapy and pancreatitis.’

However, clinicians have avoided ‘using GLP-1 receptor agonists in patients with a history of acute pancreatitis.’

Right now, there is 'no clear indication' that drugs such as Ozempic increases a person's risk of developing pancreatitis.

There are a number of signs to look out for (Getty Stock)

What are the signs of acute pancreatitis?

According to MayoClinic, symptoms of acute pancreatitis may include:

Pain in the upper belly. This may feel worse after eating and also radiate to the back and shoulders.

Tenderness when touching the stomach

Nausea and vomiting

Shortness of breath

Fast heartbeat

Fever

Chronic pancreatitis symptoms also include losing unexplained weight and ‘symptoms of diabetes mellitus, such as excessive thirst, hunger and urination’.

Chronic pancreatitis can develop from acute pancreatitis, especially if there are a repeated number of episodes.

Mayo Clinic warns that those who have ‘sudden belly pain’ or pain that doesn’t improve should see a doctor.

They state that those who ‘feel pain so severe’ that they can’t sit still or find a position that makes them more comfortable should seek medical help.

However, symptoms of acute pancreatitis, including stomach pain and vomiting can mirror GPL-1 side effects. Therefore, anyone with concerns should, as always, consult their doctor.