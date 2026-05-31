The world's longest non-stop flight will not be taking off anytime soon despite hopes it would take to the skies in early 2027.

Australian airline Qantas has long talked about plans to run a direct route from London to Sydney, with the majority of travelers using the route currently having to stop at airports such as Singapore or Dubai.

However, 'Project Sunrise' is set to bring an end to all of that, providing non-stop flights from the English capital to the popular Australian destination.

The 22-hour long flight will have a capacity for 238 passengers, a number cut from the typical 300 passengers the A350 holds, which Qantas says is to allow customers extra room and to make space for 'wellbeing zones' that will sit between economy and premium seating.

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There were hopes the first flight would take to the skies in the first half of 2027, but due to the current global climate, that now seems unlikely.

Qantas is launching a non-stop flight between London and Sydney (Wolter Peeters/The Sydney Morning Herald via Getty Images)

You see, the ongoing situation in Iran has lead to supply chain challenges and delays to the production of Airbus' A350 aircraft.

It was hoped the planes would be ready by late 2026, but they are now expected to all arrive in April 2027.

It's not all bad news though, as the first completed Qantas A350 emerged from a hangar in France last month.

A spokesperson for Qantas told Simple Flying that test flights will commence in 'just weeks'.

"Preparations for Project Sunrise continue with the first Airbus A350-1000ULR now in the paint shop in Toulouse taking on its Qantas livery, and test flights just weeks away," they told the outlet.

"Pilot training is well underway at our new A350 simulator in Sydney, and next month we'll announce the first route and timing of our inaugural commercial services."

Test flights will begin shortly (Qantas)

Current estimates mean the airline are hoping to have the first non-stop flights running in November 2027.

The spokesperson continued: "While the first aircraft delivery has shifted to April 2027, the next four will follow in quick succession, putting us back on our original schedule by November. We continue to work closely with Airbus on the delivery and certification process that will enable us to begin operating these history-making ultra long-haul flights."

As well as the London to Sydney route, Qantas is planning a direct service from New York to the Aussie city, which will also take 22 hours.

Singapore Airlines currently holds the crown for the longest direct flight, operating journeys between Singapore and New York, taking 18 hours.