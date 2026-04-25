The world's longest direct flight lasting a staggering 22 hours is set to take off in 2027, much to the excitement of travel enthusiasts across the globe.

While London to Sydney is a popular route, flyers typically have to change at airports in Singapore, Thailand or the UAE before reaching their final destination.

However, Australian airline Qantas is planning to operate non-stop routes from the UK to down under starting next year, with the flight taking 22 hours.

There are also plans for a route to New York from Sydney, which will also take 22 hours.

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Earlier this week, the carrier shared a first look at 'Project Sunrise', which is complete with new features that should see the long 22-hour flight feel a lot more comfortable.

The first completed Qantas A350 emerged from a hangar in France earlier this week, with two months of testing set to follow before the commercial launch in 2027.

"All major structural components [are] now fitted including the fuselage, wings, tail, landing gear and engines," Qantas said.

Flights are set to be launched next year (Qantas)

"From next year, these aircraft will carry our customers non-stop from Sydney to London and New York for the first time ever – reducing flying time by up to four hours."

The current longest direct flight in the world is operated by Singapore Airlines and covers the 15,300 kilometres between Singapore and New York in just over 18 hours.

Passengers onboard the new Qantas route will get to witness two sunrises and will have a capacity of 238 passengers when it takes to the skies in the first half of 2027.

Typically, the aircraft would be able to hold 300 passengers, but Qantas has decided to take out more seats for extra legroom and to make space for 'wellbeing zones' that will sit between economy and premium seating.

Those in first class will get to experience luxury with an armchair and a bed, as well as a private wardrobe should you want to wear multiple outfits during the flight.

There will also be a 32inch TV, meaning the 22 hours should fly by.

The flight should fly by in first class (Qantas)

Let's just forget about the potential price for second, eh?

Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson suggested last year that economy fares would be roughly 20 percent higher than existing flights between London and Sydney.

Typically, you are looking at a minimum air fair of £800 right now, with a stopover in Singapore.

Qantas are yet to detail final pricing models when it comes to the New York and London routes.