Matt Brown’s brother Noah has spoken out about the heartbreaking moment he identified the Alaskan Bush People star’s body after he was found by rescuers.

Brown, one of the original stars of the Discovery Channel show, passed away at the age of 43. His body was found in the Okanogan River near Oroville, with his brother Bear announcing the tragic news via a TikTok on Saturday night.

Noah, who confirmed he was present when Matt’s body was found, has now spoken out about the search efforts, which had a devastating ending.

The Alaskan Bush People star confirmed to US Weekly that there were ‘two separate search teams’ going out to look for his brother.

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“One of the smaller, more local teams decided to go out yesterday, [Saturday] and about — I think it’s 3:20-something, 3:27, 3:28, something like that — they texted me and told me they had found him. So I rushed down to the spot,” he told the outlet.

The Alaskan Bush People star was found dead at the age of 43 (Matt Brown Instagram)

On why he was the family member to identify his body, Noah told the outlet that it was simply because he was ‘in the area’. He also told US Weekly that he was ‘the most prepared to take on the responsibility’ - but he’s still processing the tragic moment.

Noah then told the outlet that the search team moved Matt’s body ‘to shore’ via ‘a small skiff,’ which is when the coroner came.

“Right now, all I can say is that he was lost in the river. He was lost in the river and we found him,” he told the outlet, before revealing that an autopsy was taking place.

Noah also said that his brother’s cause of death had ‘not yet been released.’

Matt had been found in the Okanogan River near Oroville (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

In a TikTok on Saturday, Noah and Matt’s brother Bear said that Matt had been struggling behind the scenes, revealing he had been dealing with alcohol and drug addiction, as well as other personal issues.

A press release from the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office reads: “Matthew Brown has been transferred into the custody and care of the Okanogan County Coroner. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Coroner's Office.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office extends its condolences to Mr. Brown's family and loved ones during this difficult time.

No further information is being released at this time pending the ongoing investigation.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



