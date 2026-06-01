A body language expert has decoded President Trump's infamous dance moves, as Melania described them as 'unpresidential'.

For many years now, specifically during the 2024 election campaign, Trump has been showing off his signature dance moves.

The dance has become so well known that it's almost part of his brand, alongside going off script and viral one-liners.

But a body language expert has now addressed the dance, which generally involves bent arms and clenched fists to the sound of the Village People’s 'YMCA'.

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Speaking to the Huffington Post, expert Patti Wood said: "One of the reasons it is so interesting to observe is that we know exactly what he’s going to do, and yet we look at it every time [and try] to understand."

She added: "If we think about it a certain way, he dances like he talks. It’s super repetitive, it’s really simple. I mean, it’s not complicated at all."

Trump's infamous dance became a pillar of his 2024 election campaign. (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

First Lady Melania has been known to call out the signature move, after claiming that it is 'unpresidential' of him.

"My wife hates when I do this," Trump said at a rally, as he added: "She's a very classy person, right? She said, 'It's so unpresidential', I said, 'But I did become president'."

Melania reportedly added: "Could you imagine Franklin D. Roosevelt dancing?"

To which Trump responded: "I said there's a long history that perhaps she doesn't know, because he was an elegant fellow, even as a Democrat."

According to Wood, when we see someone make a fist with their hand, it 'creates tension' in our nervous system.

A body language expert has addressed the move. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Also speaking with the outlet, clinical psychologist Denise Dudley added: "Those balled-up fists ... the gestures are super dominance-oriented, they’re aggressive."

But it's not just a way to assert dominance, it's also a form of 'crowd signaling', as per the experts.

Dudley said: "That crowd signaling is a way that a leader can get people to start doing what it is they’re doing.

"All of his MAGA people, his constituents, they can all do that same thing"

And while typically when people dance, their feet move back and forth or side to side, Trump's remain firmly on the ground.

Wood noted that those who try the dance for themselves will feel the unease and effort it takes, in stark contrast to the freedom and expression typically associated with dancing.