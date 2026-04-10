Body language expert breaks down Melania Trump's key authoritative signals during Epstein statement

A body language expert has weighed in on Melania Trump's public statement about Jeffrey Epstein after the first lady denied that the disgraced financier introduced her to Donald Trump.

On April 9, Melania issued a rare public statement from the White House and insisted that any reports about her having ties to Epstein 'need to end today'.

She said: "The lies linking me to the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today.

"The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect."

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Melania went on to add: "I [have] never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach.

Melania Trump insists that she was never friends with Jeffrey Epstein (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell."

She then addressed an email she sent to Ghislaine Maxwell in 2002 were she appeared to praise Epstein.

The message, which was released as part of the Epstein files in January, read: "Nice story about JE [Jeffrey Epstein] in NY mag. You look great on the picture.

"I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time! Love, Melania."

Melania has now spoken out about this message directly and said in yesterday's statement: "My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorised as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trivial note."

Following her rare public address, TV body language expert and author Judi James has spoken out about Melania's demeanor yesterday.

Melania called the email 'casual correspondence' (US Justice Department)

"Her entrance walk is almost a march as opposed to her normal, elegant 'catwalk' style," she told The Express, adding: "Her severe grey suit with its sharp tailoring and padded shoulders give a look reminiscent of her 'boardroom' pose of her official White House portrait, suggesting a desire to appear firm and businesslike."

Judy went on: "There is a sense of personal determination from Melania here in a brief speech that, by her normal standards, is firm, emphatic and delivered with power, purpose and authority."

Judi James said that Melania 'marched' to give her address (Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, the expert said that Melania's choice of words suggested 'anger and authority', one example being when she branded Epstein as 'disgraceful'.

It remains unclear why the first lady had decided to speak out about Epstein now, over two months on from the Department of Justice releasing over three million files related to the convicted criminal.