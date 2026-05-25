President Trump claimed he was too busy with 'issues pertaining to government' to attend his eldest son Don Jr.’s wedding in the Bahamas on Saturday (May 23), before later posting a string of memes and AI-generated images of himself online.

The president expressed his great disappointment in not being able to make the private wedding ceremony on a small island in the Bahamas this weekend, which reportedly had a 50-person guest list.

Don Jr., 48, married Bettina Anderson, 39, a model and socialite born to Florida entrepreneur Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and philanthropist Inger Anderson.

In a statement, Trump said due to his 'love for the United States of America' and 'a thing called Iran', he was unable to fly out for the intimate celebrations.

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"I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington D.C. at the White House during this important period of time, congratulations to Don and Bettina!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump stayed in Washington D.C. while his eldest son, Don Jr., married Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The president’s public schedule for the Memorial Day weekend was light, with a great deal of 'executive time' mapped out.

But while the ceremony commenced, the president was seen posting numerous memes and AI-generated images of himself, including one which depicted him grasping the peak of a mountain range, captioned 'hello Greenland!'.

President Trump posts on Truth Social:



Hello, Greenland! pic.twitter.com/LXvzceLY0V — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) May 22, 2026





He also found time to post a tribute to late WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan, as well as NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, who died suddenly of sepsis aged 41 on Thursday (May 21).

These posts were followed by an AI-generated video of himself throwing former Late Show host Stephen Colbert into a dumpster.

Meanwhile later in the evening around 18:00 EDT, gunshots rang out across the White House lawn, as 21-year-old Nasire Best was shot dead by the Secret Service

after firing shots towards agents.

The 21-year-old was already known to the Secret Service. (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The president released a statement following the incident, in which he thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement for their 'swift and professional' action.

Trump, who was present at the White House during the shooting, wrote: "He [Best] had a violent history and possible obsession with our Country’s most cherished structure.

"This event is one month removed from the White House Correspondent’s Dinner shooting, and goes to show how important it is, for all future Presidents, to get, what will be, the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C. The National Security of our Country demands it!"