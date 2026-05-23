President Donald Trump has mocked The Late Show host Stephen Colbert following his final episode airing this week.

The popular talk show has spent three decades on air, after it was originally hosted by David Letterman, who created the TV show back in the early nineties.

Last July, CBS - as well as parent company Paramount - issued a statement, explaining that the show was coming to an end.

They said: "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season.

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"We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire The Late Show franchise at that time.

"This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

Colbert's final show aired this week (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

Despite this, some people debated that the ending of the show could have been also down to Colbert's criticism of Trump.

After it was announced that Colbert's top-rated late-night show would be canceled, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings."

However, Colbert was quick to hit back during one of his monologues, telling the US leader: "Go f**k yourself."

Following the airing of the finale, Trump was asked for this thoughts on the matter.

He later posted an AI-generated clip on Truth Social, of him throwing Colbert into the trash.

The clip shows Trump waking on set before picking Colbert up by his jacket and dragging him to the other side of the studio.

He then throws him into a green trash can to the soundtrack of 'YMCA'.

Trump wrote in a separate post: "Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!"

The video showed Trump throwing Colbert into a trash can (@‌realdonaldtrump/Truth Social)

Colbert's final episode drew 6.7 million viewers, and featured appearances by Paul McCartney, Bryan Cranston, and Ryan Reynolds.

In one section of the show, Colbert asked his band to play music which he said would 'cost the network millions in royalties’.

"Peanuts is a powerful brand and corporation in and of itself," he said.

"Anyone illegally using that music is gonna have to pay through the nose."

He then asked the frontman: "Lewis, is the band right now playing the same peanuts music that I just said people are being sued for, for using without permission? Is that what you’re doing?"

To which he replied: "Yes".

"Oh no! I hope this doesn’t cost CBS any money!" Colbert joked.