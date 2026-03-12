Stephen Colbert has used a UNO reverse card on the president and requested the same thing that he asked of Iran's new leader.

On February 28, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed at one of his residences in Tehran, Iran, in an air strike that was issued as part of Operation Epic Fury – a joint venture between Israel and America.

The attack left Iran without a ruler, and Donald Trump wanted to be part of the conversation about picking the country's new leader.

He also tried to be part of discussions surrounding Venezuela's new president after the US military removed President Nicolás Maduro from office in January. Maduro has been in federal custody ever since.

Venezuela's vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, went on to be sworn in as interim president and Trump has since recognized Rodríguez as the new leader.

Trump is meddling in political affairs outside of the United States (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

After taking out Iran's leader, the POTUS said: "We don’t want to come back every five years or every 10 years and do this. So, we want to pick a president that’s not gonna be leading their country into a war."

Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has since been elected as the new supreme leader and he issued his first national address today (March 12).

Trump had no part in putting Khamenei into office. Iran's Assembly of Experts is responsbile for choosing the country's new leader.

In light of Trump's comments about not wanting Iran to have a leader that would lead the country 'into war', Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show: "When can we pick one of those?"

The audience burst into cheers afterwards in apparent agreement with Colbert's sentiments.

Further on in his monologue, Colbert quipped that it was 'rude' that Iran chose Khamenei's son and jokingly asked if they even considered Trump's suggested candidates: one being Kid Rock.

Since Khamenei was put into power, Iran has issued a warning to Trump about a possible assassination attempt.

Ali Ardashir Larijani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said in the threat to the president: "The Ashura nation of Iran is not afraid of your empty threats. Even those greater than you could not eliminate the Iranian nation. Be careful not to be eliminated!"

In response, Trump said that Iran would be 'obliterated' if they assassinated him.

"That would be the end," he said. "I've left instructions. If they do it, they would be obliterated. There wouldn't be anything left."