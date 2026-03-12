Iran's new supreme leader makes first statement after reports circulated he was in a coma

Mojtaba Khamenei has vowed to 'avenge the blood of Iranians' who have died in the ongoing conflict with the US and Israel in his first public address since becoming the country's supreme leader.

Khamenei was elected on March 8 to lead Iran, taking over from his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike.

In his first statement, which was read on state television today (March 12), Khamenei said that the 'lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz' should still be used by Iran, BBC News reports.

Khamenei himself was not seen on screen.

He also stated in his written message that Iran will 'avenge the blood of Iranians' who have died so far. As of March 9, it was reported that 1,230 Iranian people have been killed, said The Independent.

Mojtaba Khamenei is Iran's new supreme leader (AFP via Getty Images)

Khamenei's statement, which has since been shared on social media via Al Jazeera, went on: "We have foiled the efforts to divide the country.

"The enemy's bases in the region aim to control its countries."

"We believe in friendship with neighboring countries, but we are compelled to continue targeting the American bases in them," it continued.

"We have been attacked from enemy bases in neighboring countries and we are compelled to respond.

"We recommend that the countries of the region close the American bases. We are targeting only the American bases in the region."

He reportedly said that the 'lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz' should still be used by Iran (Google Maps)

It continued: "The people must be strongly present in all arenas to foil all the enemies' schemes.

"All capabilities must be utilized to close the Strait of Hormuz.

"Our forces have blocked the enemy's path with their powerful strikes."

Elsewhere, he thanked Yemen's Houthis and Hezbollah in Lebanon for their 'defending the oppressed people of Gaza' and 'coming to the aid of the Islamic Republic despite all obstacles', The Jerusalem Post reports.

Khamenei issued his first address as Iran's new leader on March 12 (Rouzbeh Fouladi / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)

Khamenei's address comes after there were reports that he'd been seriously injured in the airstrike that killed his father, with some outlets stating that the 56-year-old was in a coma.

According to LBC, Khamenei is in intensive care at the Sina University Hospital in Tehran's historic quarter, with a section of the hospital sealed off and surrounded by security.

The extent of his injuries from the February 28 blast aren't totally clear. Some say that Khamenei is in a 'very serious' condition but, in contrast, an unnamed Iranian official told Reuters the new supreme leader was only 'lightly injured'.

As well as his father, Khamenei's mother and wife were killed in the air strike.

Fact check: Iran's 'drone threat' to California

According to an alert reviewed by ABC News, the FBI has warned police departments in California over unverified claims that Iran could retaliate to US strikes in the Middle East by launching drones at the state.

"We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran," the alert read. "We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack."

While the alert sounds worrying, it's important to note that it's common for investigators to share unverified and uncredible information with local law enforcement partners just out of caution.

According to CNN, a law enforcement source said they do not currently believe there is an imminent threat.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom echoed this sentiment on Wednesday (11 March), writing on X: "While we are not aware of any imminent threats at this time, we remain prepared for any emergency in our state."

President Donald Trump said the government is investigating the unverified claim.