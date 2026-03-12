Warning: This article contains discussion of sexual assault which some readers may find distressing.

A man who lived for most of his life with the suspicion that he had brutally attacked and murdered his wife has finally had his name cleared by forensic DNA evidence - half a century after she was brutally killed in their home.

The horrific rape and murder of 31-year-old Barbara Waldman tragically went unsolved for more than 50 years despite accurate sketches of her attacker, causing some in their Long Island community to suspect her husband Gerald, a local dentist.

A breakthrough DNA match has revealed that local sanitation worker Thomas Generazio was the man who broke into the Waldmans' family home in Oceanside on February 1, 1974, where he violently sexually assaulted Barbara and then shot her in the back of the head, while her hands were bound by her own stockings.

Advert

But while the family expressed their relief at having their father's name cleared, at an emotional press conference Eric Waldman, who came home from kindergarten aged five and found his mom's body, also made it clear that the trauma of that day was not going away.

Barbara's children shared their relief at an emotional press conference on Wednesday (Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

"I've had the image of my mom in my head since I'm 5, and it won't go away until I die," he said, according to ABC.

Sadly for the family and their pursuit of justice, Generazio died from cancer in 2004 at the age of 57 before anyone could link him to the crime, despite a 'near perfect' sketch of the killer.

Nassau Police Commissioner, Patrick Ryder, expressed his regret at not being able to arrest Generazio before his death, describing how the killer carried out 'a violent sexual assault against [their] mother and then put a bullet in the back of her head as she lay on the floor tied up with the stockings that she was wearing.'

He added: "We would have liked to have seen him in jail for that entire time for that brutal murder that he did, the animal that he was that day, taking that mother from her three children, just inexcusable."

Their breakthrough in the 50-year cold case came as a result of perseverance from the Waldman family and pioneering forensic profiling techniques, with Nassau County investigators submitting what genetic evidence they had to specialist DNA analysis firm Othram.

They were able to match the evidence from the scene to the genetic profile of someone related to Generazio, though authorities did not state how they came by their DNA.

Eric Waldman discovered his mom's body after returning home from school (Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Celebrating the match, Othram said they used 'Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing to build a comprehensive DNA profile for the suspect.' They then delivered this profile to the FBI's forensics department, which allowed them to create new leads in their investigation.

After identifying the perpetrator, they discovered that he had been living around four miles from the family's home when the attack took place. He also had two priors, for assault and possession of stolen property.

Commissioner Ryder added: "We would have liked to have seen him in jail for that entire time for that brutal murder that he did, the animal that he was that day, taking that mother from her three children, just inexcusable."

The Waldmans' children, now all significantly older than their mother at the time of her death, were informed in 2024 of the DNA breakthrough, but only recently discovered the full story of their mother's murder and their father's innocence.

Police sketches of the killer at the time turned out to be incredibly accurate (Nassau County Police)

Barbara's daughter Marla Waldman spoke at the press conference about the impact that suspicion had on their father's life.

She said: "As children, we heard many times that people were suspicious of my father and that he may have had something to do with my mom's murder, this powerful social mark of disgrace was heavy and hurtful to our family."

Marla shared how her father had kept his head down and carried on his dental work, despite the cloud of suspicion that followed him.

"As children, we heard many times that people were suspicious of my father and that he may have had something to do with my mom's murder, this powerful social mark of disgrace was heavy and hurtful to our family," she said

Marla added: "He continued to work, live, raise his family and become a well loved member of the Oceanside community.

"Happily today, 52 years later, I get to say to the world that our father Jerry Waldman is exonerated. He was a victim, not a villain. After three difficult, life changing years of putting this intricate puzzle together, we can finally put it to rest."

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org