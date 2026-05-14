Donald Trump ducked questions about Taiwan during a visit to Beijing to meet with Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Taiwan has been a point of tension between China and western countries including the US for several years.

Many believe that China has intentions to invade the island nation in the future, and though at present China has not openly moved towards invasion, some have suggested that the country has been closely watching the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine to gauge how an invasion might play out.

As a result, the question surrounding Taiwan remains a difficult topic in US-China relations, so when Trump had closed talks with Xi Jinping in Beijing reporters asked him whether the issue had been touched on.

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However, Trump refused to answer any questions on the topic.

Trump visits China to meet with Xi Jinping (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Trump had been finishing a tour of the Temple of Heaven after the talks with the Chinese president, and a reporter asked him: "How were your talks, sir?"

The US president responded: "Great - a great place. Incredible. China is beautiful."

Then another reporter piped up, asking: "Did you talk about Taiwan Mr President?"

But this time, Trump did not reply to the question.

Trump heaped praise on Xi Jinping during his visit, saying 'it's an honor to be your friend'.

“You’re a great leader. Sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway, because it’s true," said Trump.

“It’s an honor to be with you. It’s an honor to be your friend."

Trump added: "The relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before.”

Trump did not share whether the talks had touched on Taiwan (Kenny HOLSTON / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Xi Jinping has previously warned about the significance of Taiwan, saying that Washington's approach to the issue may place 'the entire relationship in jeopardy' and lead to 'conflicts'.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also took to social media with a post saying explicitly that 'the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-U.S. relations,' and is key to ongoing good relations.

Mao Ning added: "If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy."

For his part, the Chinese premier took a more measured tone, seemingly conciliatory but with potentially concerning implications given the power and ambition of both Trump's US and China.

“Cooperation benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both,” Xi Jinping said.

“The two countries should be partners rather than rivals, achieve success together and pursue common prosperity, and chart a correct path for major-country relations in the new era.”