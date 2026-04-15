One person who is calling out Donald Trump after he lashed out at Pope Leo is Stephen Colbert, who made a shocking comparison.

The President took to social media this week to post a shocking tirade about Pope Leo XIV, leaving many people in shock - including the late night TV host.

The head of the Catholic Church publicly opposed the war in Iran as well as Trump’s policy.

This didn’t go over well with Trump, who used his online platform Truth Social to issue a very blunt, and very lengthy, response.

Advert

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy … I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country. And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History.”

The post caused widespread disbelief, and now Colbert has entered the chat.

Trump was not happy about Pope Leo's comments (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

“According to one Italian religious historian, not even Hitler or Mussolini attacked the Pope so directly and publicly,” Colbert declared, during his April 13 episode.

“It’s never great when someone says, ‘You should really be more discreet and respectful. You know, like Hitler.’”

Colbert regularly critiques Trump during their monologues, and Trump is no fan of Colbert.

The POTUS unleashed a rant about Colbert on his Truth Social app last year after it emerged that The Late Show had been cancelled.

Pope Leo, the first US-born pontiff, responded to Trump’s post on Monday, saying he had ‘no fear of the Trump administration, or speaking out loudly’.

He said: "I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue ​and ⁠multilateral relationships among the states to look for just solutions to problems," the pontiff told reporters on a flight to Algiers.

Pope Leo said he has 'no fear' of the Trump administration (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

"Too many people are suffering in the world today," he said. "Too many innocent people are being killed. ⁠And I think someone has to stand up and say there's a better way."

In February, the US and Israel launched a series of air strikes on Iran in what has been dubbed ‘Operation Epic Fury’.

Escalating tensions have also centred on the Strait of Hormuz, where maritime traffic was severely disrupted by Iran.

On April 8, the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. Iran had rejected the draft proposal for a 45-day to-phased ceasefire framework and instead proposed its own 10-point plan for a peace agreement.

Now, the US is blockading maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for oil exports.