Iran's 10-point ceasefire plan explained as Trump declares 'total and complete victory' over country

Iran’s 10-point ceasefire proposal has been shared amid US president Donald Trump declaring the United States’ ‘total and complete victory’ over the nation.

On Tuesday (April 7), the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, subject to the ‘complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz’.

“I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump, 79, wrote via his social media site, Truth Social.

Tehran has agreed to cease counter-attacks and pause its blockade of oil and gas supplies through the strait, allowing safe transit of vessels, according to Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, as per Reuters.

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The site reported that the office of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the US’ decision to suspend attacks on Iran, but said the ceasefire did not apply to Lebanon.

This contradicted Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, who said the ceasefire covered ‘everywhere, including Lebanon’.

US President Donald Trump called it a 'good day for World Peace' (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Netanyahu’s office added that it supported US efforts to ensure Iran no longer posed a nuclear, missile or ‘terror’ threat.

"This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump typed amid the agreement.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”

In an interview with the French news agency AFP, the father-of-five called the ceasefire agreement a ‘total and complete victory’ for the US.

“100 percent. No question about it,” he said, later taking to Truth Social to call it a ‘big day for World Peace’.

“Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!”

Meanwhile, a statement from the Iranian Supreme National Security Council read: “The enemy has suffered an undeniable, historic and crushing defeat in its cowardly, illegal and criminal war against the Iranian nation. Iran achieved a great victory.”

Iran’s 10-point ceasefire plan explained

The Republican confirmed that the US had received a 10-point conditional ceasefire proposal from Iran, described as a ‘workable basis on which to negotiate’.

“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated,” he wrote on Truth Social.

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Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the conflict pause did not apply to Lebanon (Ronen Zvulun / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Ceasefire in other countries

According to the BBC, an Iranian state broadcaster released details of the proposal, with its first stipulation being a ‘complete cessation’ of the war in Lebanon, alongside Iraq, and Yemen.

Lebanon was initially pulled into the war when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in solidarity with Tehran.

The Israeli offensive in Lebanon has killed at least 1,500 people and displaced 1.2 million others.

No time limit on ceasefire

Iran wants a ‘complete and permanent cessation of the war on Iran with no time limit’.

Conflict had taken place in the country for almost 40 days before the temporary ceasefire was announced by officials

Ending conflict entirely, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Iran remaining in control

Entirely ending all conflicts in the Middle East and reopening the Strait of Hormuz were listed on the plan alongside another proposal concerning the waterway, through which roughly 25 percent of global oil trade passes.

The BBC reported that Iran wanted to establish ‘protocol and conditions to ensure freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz’.

As a result of the blockade, gas prices across the United States have risen, with experts revealing costs could continue to soar despite the ceasefire.

Iran says it wants to remain in control of the Strait, though it never technically controlled the waterway before.

The New York Times, citing two senior Iranian officials, said there is even talk of a $2 million per ship toll for passing through the waterway, which would be split with Oman.

Compensation to be paid

Iran has demanded full payment of compensation for reconstruction costs.

Prior to the cease-fire agreement, Trump pledged to target infrastructure across Iran and promised to bomb the country ‘back to the Stone Ages’.

The BBC confirmed that US and Israeli strikes had targeted at least two steel plants, a trio of bridges, and other infrastructure.

Now the US could pick up the bill for repairing them.

Lifting sanctions

As part of its 10-point proposal, Iran has requested that all primary and secondary sanctions are lifted.

As per Sanctions.io, these stipulations have been designed to make it ‘difficult for Iran to sell their oil globally’.

The site added that the sanctions had been engineered to make it hard for a nuclear weapon to be developed in the country.

Release of Iranian funds and frozen assets

The Congressional Research Service said that around $2 billion of Iran’s assets are currently frozen in the United States.

The 10-point plan requests that these frozen assets and funds be released.

Nuclear weapons are a no

The penultimate point on the plan was that Iran would fully commit to ‘not seeking possession of any nuclear weapons’.

“Immediate ceasefire takes effect on all fronts immediately upon approval of the above conditions,” was the last point on the list.

According to The Guardian, a version was released in Farsi with the phrase ‘acceptance of enrichment for its nuclear program' being included.

It’s understood that this was missing in English versions shared by Iranian diplomats to journalists.

This was also posted to X by the Iranian Embassy in India.

The Iran Embassy in India posted the 10-point plan on social media (X/@iran_in_india)

Sharif, who helped mediate the ceasefire, has invited US, Israeli and Iranian leaders to talks in the Pakistan capital, Islamabad.

“We earnestly hope that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days!,” he wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter.

CNN reported that the Trump administration is preparing for the potential in-person negotiations.