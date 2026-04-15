Jelly Roll's wife reveals how weight loss can make having sex 'tricky'

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo has shared the difficulties of sex after someone loses a lot of weight.

Jelly Roll, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, is thought to have weighed more than 500lb in 2020 and has since dropped the best part of 300lb after overhauling his diet and lifestyle.

Now the singer loves the way he looks; something which is new territory for him.

"I'm loving my body," he told Men's Health earlier this year as he made his debut as the magazine's cover star.

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"This is a whole new thing for me, y'all, I've been imprisoned to a fat suit for 30-something years," Jelly Roll added.

As well as his confidence seeing a huge boost as a result of his weight loss, seemingly things in the bedroom have improved between him and his wife of nearly 10 years, Bunnie Xo.

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo have been open about their sex lives after his weight loss (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

The podcaster has discussed their sex life after Jelly Roll shed so much weight and suggested that his penis had grown as a result.

"It is very true that when a man loses weight, it grows a lot," she said on The Howard Stern Show.

Now she's shared more details about how it's not all positive after someone loses a lot of weight when it comes to sex.

In a Q&A with Playboy, one reader asked her: "Weirdly enough, my wife and I were having way more sex before we lost weight. Now that we’re both on Ozempic, it’s like we’re not used to our new bodies. Is it a phase?"

Bunnie Xo responded: "When it comes to sex, slowing down after weight loss and Ozempic can be tricky. Big body changes mess with your head and hormones.

"Add a medication that blunts appetite and it’s not shocking libido dips too. It’s likely an adjustment period, not a permanent shift."

The singer has shed around 300lb over the last few years (Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

While this reader and his partner used Ozempic to lose weight, Jelly Roll did it all naturally.

The 'Need a Favor' rapper addressed speculation that he turned to GLP-1s to aid his transformation, telling Men's Health in January that he had tried the medication for two weeks but quickly ditched it.

Instead Jelly Roll focused on tackling his food addiction. "Even before I got into getting my blood work done, I went and got mental health therapy about my overeating," he said.

"I started treating my food addiction like what it was: an addiction."

Do experts agree that weight loss drugs lower libido?

Weight loss drugs' impact on libido is unclear (Getty Stock Images)

People using GLP-1 drugs for weight loss have said it has impacted their sex life in different ways.

A survey last year of 2,000 US adults, led by the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University with DatingAdvice.com, found that of those taking GLP-1 drugs, 18 percent said their sexual desire had increased, while 16 percent said it had decreased.

Meanwhile, 16 percent said their sexual function had improved, while 12 percent said it had worsened.

Last April, a case study was shared in the Journal of Sexual Medicine of a 71-year-old who found herself unable to orgasm within two weeks of starting to take GLP-1 drug liraglutide, and things didn't improve when she switched to semaglutide.

But other studies have shown that GLP-1 drugs can increase men's testosterone levels.

Obesity medicine specialist Beverly Tchang told Healthline: “Anecdotally, we’ve heard of some people coming back, men specifically, saying that GLP-1s have helped their libido and sexual performance.

“If these drugs have an added benefit on the testosterone side, along with healthier blood vessels or more blood flow, then we’re looking at a medication that’s really starting to become a sexual health aid as well.”