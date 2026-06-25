Jenny Mollen has revealed her ex-husband Jason Biggs was 'screaming like it's a horror movie' after she endured a 'scary' side effect while taking a GLP-1 drug.

The pair called it quits in May, according to a report by People, with Mollen and Biggs deciding to go their separate ways after 18 years of marriage.

Mollen has now opened up on the Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa podcast about her experience on Tirzepatide, an approved weight loss drug in the US marketed under the brand name Zepbound.

It's used to treat obesity, those who are overweight with at least one weight-related condition, as well as type-2 diabetes.

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"I was microdosing the GLPs. I was also taking other peptides," Mollen said. "But I think that something happens with your period. Maybe it’s just the perimenopausal situation."

Jason Biggs assisted his then-wife (John Nacion/Getty Images)

Recalling a June 2025 incident, she continued: "Suddenly I was, like, hemorrhaging. It was, like, blood clots the size of dinosaur eggs. It was so scary.

"So I run to the bathroom and I am literally sitting on the toilet and I hear this plop and just blood everywhere."

Mollen called her then-husband for assistance, but he panicked and started 'screaming like it’s a horror movie', according to the actor and writer.

Her condition only worsened, and as she went to the toilet in the middle of the night, Mollen revealed on the podcast that she had a vasovagal reaction, a temporary drop in blood pressure and heart rate that decreases blood flow to the brain.

Mollen said she then 'passed out on the floor', adding: "I’m calling him. I’m like, 'Jason, Oh, my God, I’m unconscious'."

"I’m laid on the bathroom floor. Jason’s like, 'Jenny you have to get up. You have to let me take you to the car. I’m going to take you to the emergency room',” Mollen went on.

Jenny Mollen collapsed on two separate occasions (Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

However, she collapsed for a second time and she was later transported to hospital.

"That night was harrowing," the actor added.

Mollen explained that she was taking Tirzepatide as she has hyperthyroid and is autoimmune.

She continued: "I don’t know if it was the GLP-1 necessarily. I think it was because I think it was messing with my hormones a little bit.

"I think had I stayed on it I would have been fine. But getting off it and then back on it is what screwed me."

Mollen, who shares sons Sid, 12, and Lazlo, eight, with the American Pie star, recently opened up about the split, calling it 'surreal'.

The couple split in May (Instagram/@biggsjason)

During an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she said: "People will be like, 'How does it feel?' And I'm like, 'I don't know, the same?'

"We live in two different places, but we're still tethered. We have kids. We still talk 18 times a day about everyone's schedule and after school and holidays ... So it isn't a normal breakup where you're like, 'See ya!' and then maybe we'll bump into each other in 10 years and talk about it. It's not like that."

Despite going their separate ways, Mollen insists her and Biggs' relationship is 'still romantic'.

"We still love each other. It's just not, I don't know. It's a different type of romance. It's, like, your best friend," she explained, before adding: "We love each other, and it is a solid relationship. We have always been amazing co-parents and teammates."

UNILAD has reached out to Eli Lilly and Company, the manufacturer of Tirzepatide, as well as Biggs' representatives for comment.