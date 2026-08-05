A$AP Rocky addresses long running Drake feud and claims surrounding Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has offered a candid breakdown of his ongoing friction with Drake, explaining how their former friendship spiraled into years of subliminal disses, internet drama, and public tension.

Earlier this year the 37-year-old Harlem artist previously explained in a late January 2026 interview with Akademiks that their relationship began to deteriorate shortly after he officially coupled up with Rihanna back in 2019.

According to Rocky, the two had previously been on good terms—collaborating on tracks like 2012's "Fkin' Problems" and touring together on the Club Paradise Tour—before subtle shots began surfacing in Drake's music.

“I thought he was my mans, I thought he was my dude,” Rocky explained regarding their history.“I think when I got with [Rihanna], he just started throwing shots out of nowhere. I just woke up and felt like he was throwing subs and s***.”

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Yet while many people in the same situation would accept it and move on, Drake apparently held some beef with his former friend that still continues to this day - and fans aren't letting it go either.

Speaking on The Jason Lee Show, host Jason said, “You took his girl,” to which A$AP bluntly responded, “I didn’t. I didn’t. He wasn’t… Look, you know, I’ll let you tell it if that’s what you want to say.”

Jason then continued, “You know, it’s like football. If you fumble and the star player picks it up, you can’t really be be mad.”

Rocky has been at war with Drake for several years now (Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The rapper replied, “You said it. You know what I’m saying? I think really and truly, it’s weird that we done, everybody moved on with their lives and motherf***ers is still strung up on that. It’s just bugged out to me.”

The conversation then turned to Drake‘s ICEMAN track, “Burning Bridges,” which includes the not-so-subtle dig at his former pal with the lyrics, 'Your baby mama ain’t even post your single, damn / Where she at? Yeah, where she at?'

Dismissing the jab, A$AP called the diss "stupid."

“This is the problem though. If she would have posted my album, everybody would have been like, ‘You only went number one ’cause your girl posted it.’ She’s not on my album. What single is she supposed to be posting?” he continued. “She posted my album, right? After it went number one.”

Pointed Lyrics and 'Stole Ya Flow'

This isn't the only time the pair have locked horns either.

The friction reached a boiling point after lyrics on Drake's 2023 track "Fear of Heights" were widely interpreted as subliminals directed at Rihanna and Rocky.

Rocky eventually fired back on Future and Metro Boomin's "Show of Hands" before directly taking aim on his own track "Stole Ya Flow".

On the record, Rocky didn't hold back, rapping: “First you stole my flow, so I stole yo’ b—h… My baby mama Rihanna, so we unbothered.”

When asked if the song was aimed directly at the Canadian superstar, Rocky maintained that he was simply responding to unprovoked subliminal attacks.

“I started just seeing people who started out as friends and just became foes, seemed like they was unhappy for you and started sending shots,” Rocky noted, according to an E! News report.

“I think that's what led to any of our misunderstandings… it really ain't smoke.”

A$AP Rocky has no plans to build any bridges with his former pal (Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Reconciliation dead in the water

When pressed on whether he thinks he'll ever mend his friendship with Drake, Rocky previously admitted he doesn’t see a resolution happening between them.

“It don’t even need to be. For what?”

Instead, the rapper is choosing to put industry drama in the rearview mirror, focusing his energy entirely on his music, creative pursuits, and raising his children with Rihanna.







































