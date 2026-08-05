A$AP Rocky addresses long running Drake feud and claims surrounding Rihanna
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A$AP Rocky addresses long running Drake feud and claims surrounding Rihanna

The Harlem rapper broke down the timeline of their fallout, explaining how a once-close friendship turned into years of public friction

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Rihanna, Drake, Music, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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